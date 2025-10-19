This dreamy Quebec town is like a real-life Stars Hollow and it's full of autumn magic
It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip. 🍁✨
Have you always wanted to stroll the streets of Stars Hollow? This fall, you can feel like a true Gilmore Girl by visiting a charming small town with major Stars Hollow vibes — all without having to leave the province.
In Quebec, you can visit a dreamy small town with picture-perfect views that's like something out of a TV show.
Tucked away in the Eastern Townships region, North Hatley is a lakeside village known as one of the most beautiful small towns in Quebec.
Situated at the northern point of Lake Massawippi, the village practically radiates small-town charm. With its tree-lined streets and scenic water views, it could easily pass as the home of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.
Beautiful any time of year, the village is even more enchanting in fall as the leaves turn to shades of red, orange and gold.
While Stars Hollow is said to be based on a small town in Connecticut, North Hatley delivers on the same charm, featuring century-old homes that have been turned into inns, bed and breakfasts and restaurants, as well as historical churches, waterfront parks and cute cafes and bistros.
In fact, according to Tourism Eastern Townships, North Hatley's charm dates back to the late 19th century, when wealthy Americans from the southern United States chose to spend their summers in North Hatley instead of in New England.
You'll feel just like Lorelai and Rory as you stroll past quaint shops and antique stores in town. For a bite, check out the Pilsen restopub, which offers three terraces and old "English-type" pub fare. There's also the Le Hatley restaurant at Manoir Hovey, which offers everything from seasonal tasting experiences to carefully composed à la carte dishes.
The Chocolatière Inn also serves breakfast, lunch, and a happy hour in its bistro.
After you eat, walk around town for picturesque views and photo ops. There's even a cute white gazebo just like the one in Stars Hollow.
Located just an hour and a half from Montreal, the village makes for an easy road trip. It's the perfect place to spend the day walking around and taking in the fall colours.
If you want to extend your visit, there are plenty of charming accommodations to choose from in town. Among them, the Manoir Hovey Relais & Châteaux has acquired international recognition for its rooms, suites and cottages that blend historic character with modern comforts, offering timeless elegance and panoramic views of the lake.
Fall in North Hatley also comes with plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors. You can rent a kayak or canoe to paddle across the shimmering lake, or hit one of the nearby hiking trails for panoramic views of the fiery autumn canopy.
Scowen Park and the nearby Massawippi Trail offer a footbridge, hollow log and lookout benches, as well as beautiful views of the lake.
The town is also home to a brewery and tasting room at La Cie Vilandré, where you can taste delicious craft beer.
Whether you’re a Gilmore Girls fan or just craving a cozy, small-town escape, North Hatley is the kind of destination that feels like stepping into a storybook.
With its lakeside beauty, charming shops, and fall magic at every corner, it's one of Quebec's dreamiest towns to visit this season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.