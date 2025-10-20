6 ghostly towns and spooky places to visit in Quebec this fall
Be sure to bring a friend. 👻
If sweater weather and pumpkin spice aren’t enough to get you in the fall spirit, a spine-tingling road trip might do the trick.
From eerie villages steeped in folklore to historic sites where ghostly whispers still linger, Quebec is home to its fair share of hair-raising destinations that are perfect for visiting this autumn.
Including ghost towns and places with a haunted history, these eerie spots will have you looking over your shoulder all spooky season long.
Grab a friend (or go alone, if you're brave enough) -- here are six haunted spots in the province to visit this fall.
Bristol
Why You Need To Go: Bristol in the Outaouais region is a gem for history and outdoor adventure. The town offers peaceful cottages and a rich heritage to explore — including a bit of haunted history.
In Bristol, the Pine Lodge Resort may be home to a mysterious presence. According to Tourisme Outaouais, during an investigation by Bytown Paranormal at the resort, one of the team members sensed a presence in a room on the third floor of the hotel.
Using ghost hunting equipment, they recorded a significant temperature drop, from 15 C to -3 C, which occurred in a matter of minutes.
For ghost hunters, this is a pretty good indication that a spirit is present; for skeptics, it's still quite spooky.
You can book a room at the resort and see what spirits may lurk there for yourself. You can also join Adventure Outaouais on its Ottawa Valley Haunted Tour, which takes you to four villages in the Ottawa Valley in Quebec, including Bristol, where you'll hear about the region's haunted history.
Old Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Old Quebec in Quebec City is home to over 400 years of history — including, it's said, stories of murder, mysterious ghost sightings and hauntings.
One reportedly haunted location in the area is the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, the renowned hotel that looms over the city.
According to Fairmont, the hotel was named after Louis de Buade, the Comte de Frontenac. When he died, he wanted his heart sent in a box to his fiancée in Europe, but, saddened by his death, she sent it right back.
Since then, it's said that the ghost of the Comte has wandered the hotel, searching for his soulmate.
It's said that some guests of the hotel have even woken up to ghostly visitors in the middle of the night, including a woman in white sharing their bed.
It's not the only spooky site in Old Quebec. The Cathedral of the Holy Trinity is another spot said to be home to the paranormal.
Built in 1804, the cathedral is home to a host of unexplained phenomena. Some have reported hearing the organ play by itself when mass isn’t on. The organist has even heard the ghostly screams of a woman, while others have seen this mysterious presence float along the church’s balcony.
You can join one of the Ghost Tours of Québec for a nightly storytelling walking tour on the city's cobblestone streets to learn more about its haunted history in what's sure to be a truly spooky experience.
Île Sainte-Hélène
Why You Need To Go: Located on the St. Lawrence River, just to the south-east of Old Montreal, is Île Sainte-Hélène, a former British fort and military complex — and briefly a military prison — that's now part of Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Today, ghosts and paranormal activity are said to plague the old fort. The former David M. Stewart Museum on the island was said to be the site of many unexplained occurrences, including strange apparitions spotted lurking in the shadows and the sound of phantom boots heard marching in unison, according to Haunted Montreal.
While the museum is no longer in operation, you can still see the Lévis Tower on the island.
Home to an abandoned water reservoir, the stone tower stands guard over the trees in the park. While there aren't any reports of it being haunted, its blocky, fortress-like shape looming over the park is certainly an eerie sight.
Inside, a staircase of 157 steps leads to the observation terrace. From there, you can enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of the islands, the vast Saint Lawrence River and Montreal's skyline — if you're brave enough to venture inside, that is.
Val-Jalbert
Why You Need To Go: The ghost town of Val-Jalbert is found on the banks of the Ouiatchouan River in Quebec.
The village was founded through the establishment of a pulp and paper mill in 1901. However, when production at the mill was permanently suspended in 1927, the village inhabitants deserted the site. It was abandoned within a few years and became a ghost village, sitting idle for decades.
Revived in the 1960s, the village now serves as an open-air museum where visitors can feel as though they've stepped into the past and see original period buildings. The site is home to over 90 buildings, including a convent school, a general store and a post office.
You can visit the site and wander past these ghostly structures, some of which are reclaimed by nature. While you're there, you can also admire the picturesque Ouiatchouan Falls, which rise from the river above the village.
Standing 72 metres high, the falls are considered one of the largest in North America, and are even taller than Niagara Falls.
Now in its off-season, tickets for the village must be purchased on site.
Montmorency Falls
Why You Need To Go: Montmorency Falls is a must-see near Quebec City. Standing taller than Niagara Falls at 83 metres, it's a spectacular sight to behold, no matter what time of year.
But don't let the natural beauty of the site fool you — it's also said to be home to the paranormal.
The area is said to be home to the Woman in White, also known as the White Lady.
As the legend goes, two young lovers, Mathilde and Louis, were set to be married in July 1759. A few days before their wedding, the British launched an attack near Montmorency Falls.
Louis joined the battle and was killed. It's said that, overcome with sadness, Mathilde returned home, put on her wedding gown, and threw herself over the falls.
Today, visitors report spotting the mysterious Woman in White at the falls. Some even say they can see a white figure throwing herself into the churning waters below.
Chelsea
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Outaouais region, Chelsea is known for its scenic nature, parks and opportunities for outdoor activities. What you may not know, however, is that it's also home to quite a few spooky spots.
Among them is the Mackenzie King Estate in Gatineau Park. Canada’s longest-serving prime minister, King was known for an interest in spiritualism and the occult. He is said to have sought advice from long-dead relatives, held seances and consulted spiritualist mediums.
It makes sense, then, that his estate would be haunted. According to Tourisme Outaouais, visitors have reported sensing a presence while visiting the cottages (now museums) at the Mackenzie King Estate, and seeing objects being moved around in an empty, locked room in Kingswood Cottage.
You can visit the site for yourself or join a haunted walking tour to venture inside three of the historic and haunted buildings on the property.
The estate isn't the only spooky thing in the park. There's also the Lac des Fées, or Fairy Lake. According to Algonquin legend, the spirits of two young warriors who vied for the affection of a beautiful young woman, but were killed on the battlefield, are said to lurk around the lake at night.
The woman, who refused to choose between the two men, is said to be condemned to watch the warriors search for her while remaining invisible to them.
According to Tourisme Outaouais, some people claim to have seen the woman lying at the bottom of the lake, dressed in white.
You can reach the lake on the 1-kilometre Fairy Lake trail in the park. But maybe don't go alone.
