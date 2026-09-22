Low net worth takes a toll on the health of seniors, Quebec report finds
A new report says retirees who have accumulated little net worth are at increased risk of poor health.
A Quebec-based research group that studies inequality released the report on Tuesday.
The Observatoire québécois des inégalités conducted the research for the report in 2025 and 2026 based on Statistics Canada data and interviews with Quebec seniors and people who work with them.
The research found links between having a low net worth and poorer health or chronic diseases.
The study makes several recommendations to improve the situation.
Prior to retirement, it proposes increasing coverage under employer-sponsored pension plans and to also boost government support for people after they retire.
This could include increasing the Guaranteed Income Supplement to help the people meet their needs as well as improving direct health care assistance to cover dental care, vision care, and other health services not covered by the public system, the report said.
The report found that people with low net worth report said they had to make difficult choices to make ends meet, like cutting back on food, transportation, or even foregoing medical care.
It also said a low net worth could lead to loneliness for people who are unable to travel or participate in social activities due to the costs.
Christian Girard, a researcher and author of the report, says some people are more likely to struggle financially in retirement than others, such as women, immigrants, or people with disabilities.
“All of these people may have been more severely impacted in terms of their ability to work, their ability to save, and may have experienced work interruptions, all of which will affect their retirement,” explains Girard.
—
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
By Katrine Desautels | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.