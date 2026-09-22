These 2 Walmart Canada products were just recalled and one could send you to the hospital
Check your pantry.
If you shop at Walmart, you'll want to check your cupboards before you use these items again.
Two separate recalls tied to products sold at Walmart Canada have landed in the past few weeks, one from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and one from Health Canada. If you're a regular Walmart shopper, here's what's affected and what to do if you bought them.
Hershey's Kisses
The first recall is Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate, in both 104 g and 200 g bags. The issue: these bags may contain almonds that aren't declared on the label, which is a serious risk for anyone with a nut allergy.
Recalled Hershey's chocolates. CFIA
Hershey Canada triggered the recall itself, and it applies nationwide. At least one reaction tied to the product had already been reported by the time the notice went out on August 1, and the CFIA has classified it as a Class 1 recall, its highest risk category, meaning there's a reasonable probability the product could cause serious health consequences or death.
If you've got any of the affected bags at home and have a nut allergy or sensitivity, don't eat them. Throw them out or return them to wherever you bought them. The full list of lot codes and UPCs is available on the CFIA's website if you want to double-check exactly what you're holding.
Godrej Aer air fresheners
The second recall covers Godrej Aer air freshener sprays, sold exclusively at Walmart Canada in 300 ml cans across six scents: Blue Surf Fresh, Lush Green, Pink Crush, Smoky Musk, Misty Meadows and Valley Bloom.
Recalled air fresheners made by Godrej Aer.Health Canada
According to Health Canada, the labelling on these cans doesn't meet the requirements under the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, and inadequate labelling can lead to improper use, with a risk of serious injury or worse. No incidents had been reported in Canada as of the notice's publication on August 20.
Around 10,874 units were sold across the country between January and August 2026. The product is made in India by Godrej Consumer Products and imported by Verka Food International, based in Surrey, B.C.
If you've got one of these at home, stop using it right away and bring it back to Walmart Canada for a refund. For more info, you can reach Verka Food International at 1-877-710-8081.
This story was inspired by the article "Rappels chez Walmart Canada : voici les 2 produits à retourner immédiatement" which was originally published on Narcity.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.