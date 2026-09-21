These are the 11 highest-paying job fields in Quebec right now — and some might surprise you

Does yours make the cut?

Construction workers in Montreal. Right: People working in museum.

As of August 2026, the median weekly wage across all industries in Quebec sits at $1,266.

Meunierd| Dreamstime, Asphoto777| Dreamstime
Contributor

If you've ever wondered how your paycheque stacks up against other industries in the province, Statistics Canada recently dropped its latest wage numbers for Quebec, and the gap between the top and bottom of the list is bigger than you might think.

The federal agency updates its employment data monthly, tracking median weekly wages for full-time workers aged 15 and up, across all genders, including tips, bonuses and overtime, before taxes and other deductions. As of August 2026, the median weekly wage across all industries in Quebec sits at $1,266, up slightly from July and up about 1.3% compared to the same month last year.

But that's just the average. Some job sectors are earning far more than that, and a few are earning quite a bit less.

The top earners in Quebec

11. Health care and social assistance

Rounding out the list at $1,119.20 a week, or roughly $58,198 a year, this sector covers hospitals, long-term care and social services staff, nurses, personal support workers, social workers and orderlies.

10. Information, culture and recreation

This one includes media, telecom and the arts, so jobs like journalists, broadcasters, telecom technicians and museum or gallery staff. It's sitting at $1,154 a week, or about $60,008 annually, and it's had a rougher stretch, down more than 14% compared to last August, even after bouncing back from an even steeper dip the month before.

9. Transportation and warehousing

Coming in at $1,240 a week, or roughly $64,480 a year, this sector covers truck drivers, warehouse workers, transit operators and logistics coordinators.

8. Manufacturing

Sitting at $1,250 a week, or $65,000 annually, this sector has barely moved in the past year and includes assembly line workers, machinists and food and industrial production staff.

7. Finance, insurance, real estate and leasing

Coming in at $1,404 a week, or about $73,008 a year, this sector covers bank employees, insurance agents, real estate agents and property managers.

6. Professional, scientific and technical services

Covering a vast scope that includes law, accounting, engineering and IT, this sector comes in at $1,538.40 a week, or roughly $79,997 annually.

5. Public administration

Sitting at $1,575 a week, or around $81,900 a year, this one covers justice, tax collection and public safety roles, like court staff, CRA employees, police and other civil servants.

4. Construction

Coming in at $1,600 a week, or about $83,200 annually, this sector spans residential building and civil engineering work, including electricians, carpenters, plumbers and construction managers.

3. Education services

Sitting at $1,634.63 a week, translating to roughly $85,001 a year, this one covers everyone from elementary school staff to university professors.

2. Utilities

Coming in at $1,923.25 a week, or about $100,009 annually, this sector covers electricity, natural gas and water treatment work, including power plant operators, utility technicians and water treatment specialists.

1. Forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

Topping the list by a wide margin, with a median weekly wage of $1,944, or roughly $101,088 a year, this sector includes loggers, commercial fishers, mine workers and oil and gas extraction technicians. It actually dipped slightly from July, but it's still up more than 21% compared to last August, which is a pretty striking jump for a single year.

What about the rest?

A handful of sectors are still sitting under that $1,000-a-week mark, including wholesale and retail trade, business support and building services, and agriculture. Accommodation and food services remains the lowest-paid sector tracked, at $800 a week.

Worth keeping in mind: these are medians, not averages, and they lump together entry-level and senior positions across each entire sector. So your own paycheque might look pretty different from the sector-wide number, depending on your role, your experience and where exactly in Quebec you're working.


This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
jobs in canada jobs in quebec high paying jobs canada montreal news canada news cost of living
Montreal Money Money
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Quebec diving company details how diver was bitten by great white shark

Quebec diving company gives update on shark bite

Canada's most beautiful village is 2.5 hrs from Montreal and it's magical in the fall

It's a dreamy spot for a fall road trip. 🚗🍁

Quebec's October forecast reveals exactly when it'll start snowing (and it's pretty soon)

You might need to wear a parka under your Halloween costume.

Drake just dropped a new track called "Quebec" and Montreal is featured in the video

"If this move get made, we should push out to Quebec."

Thousands of Canadians can get more than $5K from this CRA settlement — Do you qualify?

The claim deadline is coming.

This Quebec airline ranks as the world's best for leisure and it beat major carriers

Who would've thought?