Drake just dropped a new track called "Quebec" and Montreal is featured in the video
"If this move get made, we should push out to Quebec."
Drake is continuing his reign as the biggest Canadian artist on the planet, and one of his newest tracks hits close to home.
The Toronto rapper released a surprise new single titled "Quebec" on Saturday, the latest addition to the ongoing rollout for his FOMO project. It arrived alongside several other music videos posted to Drake's official YouTube channel the same day.
The video moves through a series of disconnected scenes rather than following any clear storyline, in keeping with the visual style Drake's leaned on throughout the FOMO rollout. It features him in front of a tanning bed, dancing beside a custom pink Jeep, and showing off pieces from his jewelry collection, along with shots of the Montreal skyline woven throughout.
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The song's title didn't go unnoticed online, especially among Ontario listeners who felt a little overlooked.
"Drake having a song named Quebec despite being born in Toronto instead of dropping a proper Ontario track is a personal crime against the province," one user wrote.
"Only Drake could make English speaking people argue over Quebec," another jokingly added.
A few Quebecers also zeroed in on something else: the missing accent. "Québec with no accent. Another L for Drake," wrote one user, pointing out the absent accent aigu in the track's official title.
As for the lyrics themselves, Quebec only comes up once, in the second verse, where it's used more as a mood than a place, tucked in alongside imagery of Drake wrapped in a blanket rather than any direct reference to the province: "If this move get made, we should push out to Quebec. Head above these waters and ice below the neck."
It's not the first time Drake has worked la belle province into a song, though. Back in 2022, he and 21 Savage named the Montreal Canadiens in "More M's," off their joint album Her Loss.
"Québec" wasn't released on its own. Drake also dropped videos for "Maid of Honour," "Habibti," "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess," and "True Bestie" the same day, several featuring his mother, Sandi Graham. The releases follow the premiere of his FOMO short film earlier in the week, which Drake described on Instagram as "self-funded surrealism."
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