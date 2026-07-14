Old Montreal's must-visit brasserie with dry-aged steaks & brunch club turns 10 this summer
Oysters, bubbles, steak frites, impeccable vibes and more.
A lot can change in a decade, but Maggie Oakes has remained one of Old Montreal's favourite places to settle in for a great meal. As the restaurant prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary this August, there's never been a better time to stop by.
Tucked inside Hotel William Gray at Place Jacques-Cartier, the brasserie-steakhouse pairs in-house dry-aged steaks with a menu of creative dishes and lively weekly experiences that make it a local favourite.
Whether you're planning a birthday dinner, date night, brunch with your crew or simply want to make a weeknight feel a little more special, here's why Maggie Oakes deserves a spot on your radar.
A menu that balances classics and creativity
While Maggie Oakes is well known for its in-house dry-aged beef, the menu also blends brasserie classics with elevated takes from Executive Chef Konstantin Chakhnov.
Alongside signature steaks, diners can enjoy dishes like escargot toast with garlic butter, bone marrow with morel pickles, and lobster thermidor with grapefruit, plus seasonal offerings that keep the experience fresh.
Join the Tuesday Steak Frites Society
The Steak Frites Society is a weekly ritual at Maggie Oakes, featuring steak, unlimited fries, martinis and an elegant, lively space.
Whether you make it a routine hang with your favourite people or are just keen to get out and do something on a random Tuesday, the Steak Frites Society has you covered.
Thursdays are about oysters and bubbles
Kicking off at 5 p.m. every Thursday, Oyster & Bubble invites you to the Maggie Oakes bar to enjoy $2 oysters paired with a sparkling wine from their curated list.
It's a relaxed affair in the charming atmosphere of Old Montreal that makes the weekend feel like it's already started.
For a brunch that goes way beyond eggs
The Maggie Oakes brunch is a full production: espresso martinis, mimosas, generous plates and big tables to share with friends.
Served on Saturday and Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., it's a decadent and delicious way to enjoy an Old Montreal brunch.
Whether it's date night, brunch with friends or a milestone worth celebrating, Maggie Oakes delivers memorable food, polished service and the lively atmosphere that's made it an Old Montreal favourite for nearly a decade. With its 10th anniversary this August, it's the perfect time to plan your next visit.
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.