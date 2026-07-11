I'm from Montreal — here's how I can tell which city you're from in Canada
Yes, I can immediately tell if you're from Toronto.
I think we can all agree that there isn't just one Canadian culture.
Sure, there are things we all share – like our love of hockey, disappointment with our Timmie's orders, and the habit of apologizing when we sneeze. But a self-proclaimed "cultural mosaic" spread across a country this vast is going to create very distinct cultures from one city to another.
Someone from Vancouver is going to live a very different lifestyle from someone in Halifax. Saskatoon has a totally different vibe from Toronto.
I'm from Montreal, and there's no question that growing up here definitely had an impact on the person I've become. Here are the common traits that I spot in folks from cities across Canada.
Toronto, Ontario
The first thing I clock about a Torontonian is their accent. In fact, I probably hear you before I see you.
Unlike the rest of Ontario, there's a fullness to the vowels in the Toronto accent, and an insistent tone in the way you speak. Combined with the fact that you tend to speak at a louder volume than other Canadians, your accent comes across as almost… American? Sorry to say it.
But Torontonians also exude confidence and are usually high-achievers in some way. Perhaps it's just the circles I'm in, but it's really rare that I meet someone from Ontario who isn't living up to their potential. Odds are high that you'll make me feel like I'm not cool enough to be talking to you at this function.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
If I have to describe the energy of most Haligonians (yes, that's what Halifax residents are called) in one word, it would have to be, "lowkey".
Like the rest of your fellow Nova Scotians, you're hardworking, practical, and not one to waste time complaining. Sure, you had to weather four hurricanes last summer, but whatever. No need to make a fuss about it.
There's a 95% chance you came to the function in a comfy sweater and a 100% chance that you're improving the vibe just by being there. You have the kind of down-to-Earth aura that draws people to you.
Also, your lock screen is a photo of a beloved pet. I don't know how this is always the case, but it is.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Even if you're very much a city person, there's something distinctly granola about you. Maybe it's the Birkenstocks, or the fact that you own camping equipment despite only camping once in the past five years.
Or maybe it's because you were named after an animal, weather pattern, or topographical feature. Seriously, I've never met a Wind, Meadow, Brooke, Lake or Zephyr who wasn't born within spitting distance of the Pacific Ocean.
There's a laid-back cadence to the way you speak. You let the ends of your sentences turn up and linger – not because you're unsure of what you're saying, but because you don't feel the need to fill every silence. It comes across as mysterious and almost zen to my East Coast ears.
Also, it's pretty likely I will meet you at a party where you only know the host – because if all Vancouverites have one thing in common, it's FOMO. Don't ask me why, you know it's true.
Ottawa, Ontario
You are, without any doubt in my mind, the Mom Friend of the group. You just can't help looking out for everyone and making sure everything's running smoothly.
If you're a spreadsheet girlie, you've got the budget and logistics of the day planned. If you're more intuitive, you're making sure that everyone is happy and having fun. But I can immediately tell you're from Ottawa if you do this instinctively.
Of everyone on this list, Ottawans are the most likely to have a stable job. It's a job you can tolerate, and it's paying the mortgage off of your house – but it's definitely at the top of your regular list of complaints.
But mixed in with this practical Mom energy is a very prominent quirky streak. You're giving Art Teacher Energy in a way I really gel with.
St. John's, Newfoundland
I'll be honest, a big part of it is the accent. Newfoundlanders have one of the most distinctive accents in the world – a perfect cross between a stereotypical Canadian and an Irish accent.
The way I can tell you're a St. John's-er specifically is that you can understand Quebecois English, and we Quebecers can understand you without any difficulty.
And in terms of personality, you're lively, quick to laugh, and quick to offer a helping hand. Like all Atlantic Canadians, you're not easily fazed by anything that would have my East Coast self loudly complaining for eight to ten business days.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
You are the nicest people of any urban population in this country. You're friendly, you're sweet, and you're very sincere. Even if we're just strangers interacting in passing, you're guaranteed to make me feel like a long-lost relative.
I've never had to guess someone was from Saskatoon. They've always told me, while expressing their excitement at meeting a Montrealer.
I've never visited Saskatchewan, but I have to assume that Saskatoon has the social norms of a much smaller town. The prairies being so expansive, it makes sense that people naturally draw each other in – as opposed to more crowded cities back East, where we're usually trying to get a bit more space to ourselves.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Okay, first of all, you have the classic Canadian accent. The one with the strong O sound that could almost be mistaken for Midwestern. The one the rest of us hear and go, "Oh, that's how we all sound to the Americans."
Beyond that, though, what always tells me you're from Winnipeg is if you're a connoisseur of Filipino food. Even if you aren't Filipino yourself. I know this may sound odd to readers who aren't familiar with the cultural impact of the Filipino community in Manitoba.
But Winnipeggers know what I'm talking about. If you come to Montreal and complain about our frankly appalling lack of good adobo, I know exactly where you're from.
(Also, how does it feel to have the best premiere in the country? I'm so jealous.)
Montreal, Quebec
When we're out of province (and out of the country, especially), we Montrealers can always clock each other instantly.
It's the quasi-European affect mixed with the North American audacity – we have a je ne sais quoi that's hard for others to place but that we always recognize in each other.
And like the East-Coast-by-way-of-Paris city slickers that we are, we'll give each other the smile and nod that says, "Hey Neighbour, nice but kinda weird seeing you here," and then pretend nothing happened.
We're friendly enough that we can't totally ignore each other, but aloof enough that saying, "Hi," would be too much. It's hard to explain. It's just a Montreal thing.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.