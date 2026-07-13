We compared SAQ and LCBO prices on popular bottles and some gaps are big
A handful of well-known bottles cost noticeably less in Ontario.
If you've ever wondered whether your favourite bottle would cost less on the other side of the Ottawa River, the answer is: sometimes, and sometimes by a lot.
While Quebec's Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) carries a great international selection of wines and spirits, Quebecers have been known to make the trip to the nearest Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) for bottles they can't get back home.
But what about the stuff both stores carry? We compared SAQ and LCBO prices on a bunch of popular wines and spirits, and found a handful of well-known bottles that cost noticeably less in Ontario. A few are cheaper by only pennies, but others will run you several dollars more at the SAQ.
Here are the popular bottles that are easier on the wallet at the LCBO.
Bottles with a real price difference
- Cîroc Apple Vodka (750 ml): $40.20 at LCBO vs $53 at SAQ. Strangely, the other Cîroc flavours are priced almost the same at both stores, but this one is nearly $13 cheaper in Ontario.
- Grey Goose Vodka (750 ml): $49.95 at LCBO vs $54.75 at SAQ, a difference of nearly $5.
- Wayne Gretzky Canadian Cream Whisky: $34.95 at LCBO vs $38.75 at SAQ.
- J. Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay (750 ml): $20.95 at LCBO vs $22.90 at SAQ.
- Umberto Cesari Liano Pinot Grigio 2024 (750 ml): $17.95 at LCBO vs $19.95 at SAQ.
Cheaper at LCBO, but only by a bit
These lean Ontario's way too, but by so little it's not worth a special trip:
- Kim Crawford Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (750 ml): $21.95 at LCBO vs $22.45 at SAQ
- Ruffino Chianti (750 ml): $17 at LCBO vs $17.60 at SAQ
- 19 Crimes Cabernet-Sauvignon (750 ml): $19.90 at LCBO vs $20.35 at SAQ
- Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey: $57.95 at LCBO vs $58.75 at SAQ
- Chivas Regal 12 Year Old (750 ml): $64.95 at LCBO vs $65.25 at SAQ
- Quails' Gate Rosé VQA 2025: $22.95 at LCBO vs $23.65 at SAQ
- Bulleit Barrel Strength Batch No. 8 (750 ml): $89.95 at LCBO vs $91.50 at SAQ
It's not all one-sided
Before you start planning a liquor run, it's worth noting that the SAQ wins plenty of these matchups, too. Big names like Bacardi, Tanqueray and Crown Royal tend to be cheaper in Quebec, and some wines are as well. Jacob's Creek Shiraz, for example, is actually a touch less at the SAQ.
But if you're looking to buy by the case or just find yourself crossing between provinces often, the savings can certainly add up.
With that said, prices also change over time and by vintage, so it's worth a quick check on both websites before counting on any single deal.