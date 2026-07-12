This Quebec island has over 300 km of 'pristine white-sand beaches' and Caribbean-blue water
Add this spot to your summer bucket list. 🌊
If you're dreaming of turquoise water and soft white-sand beaches this summer, you might picture a tropical getaway in the Caribbean.
But it turns out, there's no need to leave Canada if you're looking for the perfect beach vacation spot — you don't even need to leave the province.
Right here in Quebec, you can visit dreamy white-sand beaches with clear blue waters that are like a slice of the tropics (just way closer to home).
The Îles de la Madeleine is a stunning archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence known for dramatic red sandstone cliffs, rolling dunes and crystal-clear blue water. Each island is unique, with its own features and attractions, and is equally worth exploring.
According to Québec Maritime, the islands boast more than 300 kilometres of "pristine white-sand beaches," making them one of the province's most spectacular seaside escapes.
The archipelago is made up of eight main islands — Entry Island, Havre Aubert Island, Cap aux Meules Island, Havre aux Maisons Island, Pointe aux Loups Island, Grosse Île Island, Grande Entrée Island, and Brion Island.
Each island offers something different. Visit Havre Aubert, the most forested island in the archipelago, for hiking, beautiful beaches, and the charming Havre-Aubert village, recognized as one of Quebec's most beautiful villages.
Or visit Grande Entrée Island, Quebec's "lobster capital," where you'll find secret beaches and some of the prettiest views in the archipelago, as well as tons of fresh seafood.
Then there's Havre aux Maisons, known as the most beautiful island in the archipelago. Here, you'll find windswept fields, scenic lighthouses, dramatic red cliffs, peaceful valleys and incredible sunsets.
No matter which island you visit, you'll likely come across pristine beaches where you can relax in the sun and swim in crystal-clear waters.
What sets the beaches of the archipelago apart from other beaches is the colour of the sand. The sand found here is a golden, fine sand that comes from the erosion of the islands' red sandstone cliffs.
Once in the saltwater, material from the cliffs loses its iron oxide film and is carried around the islands before being deposited in spits. Once it's dry, the sand appears white and helps create the area's famed sand dunes.
You'll also find pleasant water temperatures here that are ideal for a swim. In mid-August, the water temperature reaches 18 C, and can even surpass 20 C in the lagoons and bays of the islands.
One of the archipelago's most pristine and famous beaches is Sandy Hook. Also known as Du Havre-Aubert Beach, Sandy Hook is renowned for its pristine, sandy shores, rolling waves, sand dunes, and views of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The beach can be found on Havre-Aubert Island, and offers 12 kilometres of soft, white sand and comfortable swimming conditions that are sheltered from north and northwest winds. It's also the site of a famous annual sandcastle-making contest.
A several-kilometre walk from the beach leads to the tip of Bout du Banc, a beach shaped like a fishhook and surrounded by blue water. Called the "edge of the world," from here, you can get a breathtaking view of Entry Island.
Other popular beaches in the archipelago include De L'Ouest Beach, which links the islands of Havre Aubert and Cap-aux-Meules and is great for long walks on the sand and taking in spectacular sunsets.
There's also Pointe aux Loups Beach on Pointe aux Loups Island, a 16-kilometre sheltered beach with soft white sand and some of the warmest water in the Îles de la Madeleine.
And don't miss Dune du Sud Beach on Havre aux Maisons Island, the only beach where you'll find red cliffs and caves to explore at low tide. The sheltered beach is great for long walks and has picnic tables perfect for lunch with a view.
Besides the many gorgeous beaches to be found here, the islands also offer postcard-worthy villages to explore, tons of hiking and cycling trails, heritage sites, charming lighthouses and more.
The islands can be reached by ferry from Souris on Prince Edward Island, or by plane from Montreal, Quebec City, St-Hubert and Gaspé.
Route 199, the main road crossing the Îles de la Madeleine, is only about 85 kilometres long, so if you have a vehicle, it would be worth exploring each island in the archipelago and all the unique qualities each has to offer.
One thing's for sure: you don't need to book an expensive international flight to find gorgeous white-sand beaches just like the tropics.
With its brilliant blue water and charming coastal villages, the Îles de la Madeleine is a destination that feels worlds away — even though it's right here in Quebec.
Tourism Îles de la Madeleine website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.