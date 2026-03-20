2 men who allegedly fathered over 600 kids just got banned from donating sperm in Quebec

The judge says the number of children conceived by the men poses risks for those children and their families.

Front doors of the Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, in Montreal.

Quebec's Superior Court has temporarily barred a man and his son from donating sperm after they were accused of fathering hundreds of children.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime
Writer

Quebec's Superior Court has temporarily barred a man and his son from donating sperm after they were accused of fathering hundreds of children.

The injunction against the two men will remain in effect while the wider case against them proceeds on its merits.

They are being sued by a woman who has had three children using the sperm of one man and a fourth child with the genetic material of the man's son.

She says the two men violated the terms of their agreement, which allegedly stipulated that one man would stop donating sperm after fathering 25 children, and the other would stop after 10 children.

Court documents state that the woman, through her own research, discovered that one man is linked to more than 450 children and the other to more than 160.

The documents say the two men deny ever agreeing to stop donating sperm, but admit to fathering more children than the limit to which the plaintiff alleges they are subject.

In the ruling dated March 18, Justice Simon Chamberland says the number of children conceived by the defendants far exceeds limits recommended by experts and poses risks for those children and their families.

Chamberland says each sperm donation by the two men increases the prejudices against the plaintiff and her four children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2026.

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