This popular Montreal pool is becoming a floating movie theatre this summer
Will they be playing Piranha 3D?
One of Montreal's most popular summer traditions is coming back for another season, and you may want to secure your spot early.
Parc Jean-Drapeau's Complexe aquatique is once again hosting its "Cinéma flottant" evenings this summer, where the pool transforms into an open-air movie theatre after dark. You climb into a provided pool float, find your spot on the water, and watch a film projected on a giant screen while the night air does its thing. All equipment is provided on site, so a swimsuit is really all you need to show up with.
Worth noting: your personal inflatables stay home. The park doesn't allow outside floaties for safety and logistical reasons, so leave the flamingo at the door.
This year's screenings will have a sports theme as a nod to the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Montreal Olympics, a fitting tribute given that the Complexe aquatique itself is part of that Olympic legacy. The full film lineup hasn't been announced yet, but expect tickets to move quickly once they do.
The floating cinema is just one piece of a packed summer at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Over on Île Notre-Dame, the Jardins des Floralies are getting a major new addition in the form of La Buvette des Floralies, a new outdoor terrace that seats up to 200 people, developed in collaboration with Les Survenants.
Every Sunday throughout the summer, the space will host Les Beaux dimanches, a rotating lineup of live music, creative workshops, and art markets.
The Mosaïcultures floral sculptures, which drew over 600,000 visitors last summer, are also back, and you can explore the garden's canals by pedalo or kayak if you want a different perspective.
The revitalized Mont Boullé sector is also worth a visit. The Tour de Lévis, a lookout tower with 157 steps and a 360-degree view of the river, downtown Montreal, and the Montérégie mountains, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting May 22. Nearby, the newly renovated Grande Poudrière ponds offer a peaceful walk along cascading pools connected by wooden footbridges.
Beach season also returns on June 20, when Plage Jean-Doré reopens for swimming, paddleboarding, and open-water swimming. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and the Promenade fluviale are already open to cyclists as of late April.
The Complexe aquatique opens for the season on May 25 with weekend hours, plus weekday lap swim slots. Full daily summer hours begin June 19.
Floating movie nights at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Based on 2025 pricing: $10 (ages 14+), $5 (ages 3–13), free for kids 2 and under. 2026 rates to be confirmed.
When: Summer 2026, dates TBA. Gates open at 7 p.m., screenings begin between 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Address: Complexe aquatique, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Île Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Float in a pool, watch a movie under the stars, and soak in a piece of Montreal Olympic history all at once.
Tickets and info: parcjeandrapeau.com