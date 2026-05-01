Gas just topped $2/L in Montreal — Here are the cheapest places to fill up at right now

There are a handful of spots still holding below $2.

​An Ultramar gas station below a blue sky and plane flying overhead.

Over the past 24 hours, prices at countless stations across the island have exceeded $2 per litre.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

As the weekend approaches, Montrealers looking to fill up their gas tanks and hit the road are about to feel some pain at the pump.

Over the past 24 hours, prices at countless stations across the island have exceeded $2 per litre. According to CAA, the average price across the country sits at 184.7/L as of Friday morning, but Montreal is running well above that benchmark.

Some Montreal stations' regular prices are currently nearing the $2.05 mark.

  • Shell, 270 boul. Graham, Mont-Royal - 203.9¢
  • Crevier, 2430 av. Dollard - 203.9¢
  • Esso Couche-Tard, 8380 boul. Langelier - 202.9¢
There are a handful of spots still holding below $2, though, such as:
  • Ultramar 7480 Boul. Viau - 194.9¢
  • Shell, 8485 rue Viau - 194.9¢
  • Shell, 155 boul. Crémazie ouest - 188.9¢
  • Shell, 2500 rue Bélanger - 194.9¢

If you're willing to drive a little further than normal to fill up, according to essencemontreal.com's latest figures, the Costco on 2999 Aut 440 / Aut 15 in Laval has the cheapest current price at 184.9¢.

Prices have climbed steadily since earlier this year, when per-litre costs jumped close to 30% over roughly three weeks following global oil market volatility tied to conflict involving the U.S., Iran, and Israel. They've remained elevated since.

For anyone trying to stay on top of where the cheapest option is near them, the Quebec government launched a free tool last month that makes that easier. The Régie essence Québec interactive map pulls live prices from more than 2,500 stations across the province, including Costco locations. Unlike crowdsourced apps, stations are legally required to report their prices to the platform, so the data is current and comprehensive. It's accessible at regieessencequebec.ca with no sign-up required.
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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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