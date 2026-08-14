9 Montreal day trips I'd choose over downtown any day (as a tourist or local)
Time for a summer getaway!
If you prefer to travel in the winter like I do, summer day trips from Montreal are crucial. The festivals in Montreal are one of my favourite things about this city, but let's be real — sometimes you need to just get away from the heat, smog, and crowds of downtown for a while to clear your head (and lungs).
Luckily, the Island is surrounded by scenic spots that make for memorable day trips. Here are nine destinations that I'd recommend to locals and tourists alike.
Parc Omega
Why it's worth the trip: This car safari is great for newcomers to Quebec, or for locals looking to reconnect with nature a bit. Visitors drive a 12 km route on which they will encounter up to 700 wild animals. Listen to the designated radio station for more information on the animals, or just feed the animals carrots out the car window – the choice is yours.
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes (130 km)
Hike in the Laurentians at Mont Tremblant
Why it's worth the trip: The Laurentians are one of the oldest and most beautiful mountain ranges in the world. Activity packages at Mont Tremblant allow day visitors to enjoy the mountain in a myriad of ways: hiking trails, gondola rides to the peak, and enjoying the view from the nearby beach are all popular options.
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes (130 km)
Ottawa
Why it's worth the trip: Ottawa is low-key the perfect day trip destination from Montreal. The scenic drive is just long enough to feel like a getaway, and the city itself is small enough that it can be enjoyed in day-long visits. Ottawa's many historic sites and museums are popular year-round attractions, as is skating on the Rideau Canal in the winter.
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours (200 km)
Enjoy the sand and surf of Oka Beach
Why it's worth the trip: Oka Beach is personally my favourite beach near Montreal. Located in the gorgeous Oka National Park, the beach promises clear waters and fresh air to those looking to get away from the downtown pollution. At the same time, the restaurants and amenities on the sand keep us city folk from feeling like we're too far into the wild.
Distance from Montreal: 55 minutes (62 km)
Maison Lavande
Why it's worth the trip: This is such a dreamy date spot, in my opinion. Roam the endless lavender fields and take gorgeous photos, attend yoga lessons and concerts among the blooms, and enjoy a lavender-filled meal in the bistro.
Distance from Montreal: 55 minutes (50 km)
The Great Canadian Bungee
Why it's worth the trip: This is Canada's highest bungee jump. The scenic view from the top is absolutely stunning, with the option of dipping into the crystal waters below. And, if you're like me and completely unwilling to jump from that sort of height, they also have a great ziplining route.
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 45 minutes (228 km)
Price point: $178.30 per person for a first jump
The Eastern Townships
Why it's worth the trip: When Montrealers need a quick getaway from the stress of the city, we run to the Eastern Townships. While best enjoyed with at least an overnight stay, visitors often take day trips to partake in the region's agritourism offerings: local cheese tastings, wine tasting at vineyards, farm-to-table meals and enjoying craft microbreweries are all great ways to taste the local culture.
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 10 minutes (170 km)
Sucrerie de la Montagne
Why it's worth the trip: This is one of the only sugar shacks (called cabanes à sucre by anyone in Quebec) open to the public year-round. While you'll only see the sap being tapped from the trees when it's harvested in the spring, visitors can enjoy tours of the farm and delicious traditional meals year-round.
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 10 minutes (70 km)
Price point: $60 for adults
Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park
Why it's worth the trip: This one may be cheating, since it's technically still on the Island of Montreal – but Cap-Saint-Jacques is an excellent, affordable beach for anyone looking for that getaway feeling without straying too far. It's even a reasonable distance by public transit!
Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes (34 km)
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.