Your investing era begins at this Montreal pop-up with a DJ, ball pit and ETF insights
Newbies and pros are welcome to check out the free fun.
If investing has been sitting somewhere on your "I should probably learn more about that" list, Fidelity Investments Canada is bringing a free pop-up to Montreal that puts a more playful spin on ETFs.
The Fidelity ETF Pop-Up: Dare to Dream is happening at WIP Works on Saint-Laurent Boulevard on October 3 and 4, with food, music, games and opportunities to learn more about ETFs – no jargon.
Visitors can expect a live DJ playing house music and funky tracks, bites and handcrafted beverages, a photo booth and an all-ages ball pit, proof that finance chat doesn't have to be beige.
If you don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered! There'll be games to help you unlock your investor type, plus an "ETF and Chill Lounge" where you can take a break and hang out with our ETF BFFs.
The pop-up is geared toward everyone from ETF newbies to people who already know their favourite ticker by heart.
Fidelity Investments Canada will share ETF insights in a simple, engaging way, giving visitors a chance to learn more about how they work and how to get started. No financial advice or recommendations will be given on site.
There's merch, too: visitors who sign up to receive more ETF insights can take some home for free.
The family-friendly event is open to anyone curious about investing. Admission is free.
Fidelity ETF Pop-Up: Dare to Dream
Price: Free
When: Saturday, October 3, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 4, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Address: WIP Works, 3487, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Fidelity ETF Pop-Up: Dare to Dream website
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.