A popular Montreal chicken restaurant racked up nearly $7k in MAPAQ fines over the past year
They got fined for the same issue twice.
A pair of neighbouring Montreal restaurants that operate side by side have accumulated $6,900 in health inspection fines over the past eight months, following three health violations related to food temperature, pests, and cleanliness.
Restaurant Pizzelli Coq and Solymar sit next door to each other on Saint-Hubert Street in Villeray and appear to be operated together under the same company.
Pizzelli Coq specializes in pizza and Italian-Peruvian dishes, while Solymar focuses on Peruvian cuisine, seafood, ceviches, and rotisserie chicken. Together, they've been a fixture on the street for decades.
According to Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), the earliest fine, published in August 2025, stemmed from a September 2024 inspection and came in at $1,000. That violation found that perishable food items were not being kept at or below 4°C as required, a basic food safety standard meant to prevent spoilage and bacterial growth.
A second fine from that same September 2024 inspection was published in January 2026, this time for $2,700, after inspectors found the premises were not free of contaminants, pests, insects, rodents, or their excrement.
The most recent fine, published on March 19, 2026, was the largest of the three at $3,200. It stems from a May 2025 inspection and covers the same pest and contamination violation.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect current conditions at the establishment. In many cases, several months or even years can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.