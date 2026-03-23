A Montreal Italian restaurant racked up over $11k in health inspection fines in the past year
It's been open since 1985.
An Italian restaurant that's been a fixture in Montreal since 1985 has racked up a large sum of fines following a series of health inspection violations that came to light over the past year.
Restaurant Siciliana, located at 1264 Stanley St. in downtown Montreal, was fined three times by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) between May 2025 and March 2026, with the two most recent fines totalling $8,000.
The first of the recent pair was published in February 2026 for a violation that took place in August 2025. That one came in at $4,000 for failing to maintain clean premises, equipment, materials, and utensils used in the preparation, storage, and service of food. The second was published just days ago, on March 18, 2026, also for $4,000. That violation, which dates back to a February 2025 inspection, found the restaurant was not free of contaminants, pests, insects, rodents, or their excrement.
Those two fines alone add up to $8,000, but MAPAQ records show the restaurant's recent history with the regulator goes back further. A $3,500 fine was handed down in May 2025 for unclean premises stemming from a February 2024 inspection. Before that, a $2,300 fine was issued in May 2024 for a pest-related violation from September 2023.
That brings the total over the past two years to $13,800.
The restaurant, formerly known as Santa Lucia, has been serving wood-fired pizza, calzones, and tiramisu to Montrealers on Stanley Street for over four decades. It maintains a 3.9-star average rating on Google Reviews.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect current conditions at the establishment. In many cases, several months or even years can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.