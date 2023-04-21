This Is Your Last Chance To Save Up To 80% Off Your Favourite Beauty Products
But hurry, it's only here for one more weekend!
Calling all Montreal beauty lovers! Get ready to elevate your beauty routine without having to break the bank. It's your FINAL weekend to shop the L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Sale! The sale has everything you need to elevate your beauty routine, from cosmetics to skincare, haircare, and fragrances, all at a discount of 40 to 80% off.
Run don't walk, because the exclusive invite-only sale has one weekend left! Grab your friends, grab your wallets, and get ready to shop. All of your favourite L'Oréal brands will be under one roof, including Kiehls, NYX, Urban Decay, La Roche Posay, Maybelline, and many more! Whether you're new to the beauty game or a seasoned professional, this sale has something for everyone. Don't let this opportunity slip away; beauty doesn't have to be expensive, and this sale is the perfect proof.
The L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Sale
Courtesy of L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Canada
Discounts: 40-80%
When: Until April 30, 2023
Address: 7215 Trans-Canada Highway, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This sale has everything you need to make your beauty routine shine, from cosmetics to skincare, haircare, and fragrances, all at a discount of 40% to 80% off! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to upgrade your beauty routine and indulge in some serious retail therapy.
If you're not in Montreal, don't worry! You can still have access to the huge sale on their online website.
Remember to use the hashtag #LOREALCANADAVENTEBEAUTE to show off your haul!