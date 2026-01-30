Need Valentine's plans? These 8 Montreal restaurants were named among Canada's most romantic

Make that reservation before it's too late!

Dinner at Portus 360. A Valentine's Day dinner at Bonaparte.

OpenTable's latest data suggests you've got plenty of swoon-worthy options to choose from in Montreal.

With Valentine's Day less than two weeks away, couples are already locking in dinner plans. And if you're booking something in in Montreal, OpenTable's latest data suggests you've got plenty of swoon-worthy options to choose from.

The reservation platform just released its 2026 list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in Canada, and eight Montreal restaurants made the list, including one downtown spot where the dining room literally rotates as you eat.

The rankings are based on OpenTable diner reviews and booking demand over the past year, highlighting the restaurants people actually choose when the occasion matters. The list is organized alphabetically by province and restaurant name, rather than ranked.

Here are the Montreal spots that stood out.

Montreal restaurants named among Canada's most romantic

Bar George (4.6-star average)

Nestled inside the Mount Stephen Hotel, Bar George pairs an elegant, old-money dining room with a menu that feels elevated without being stiff. It's a consistent pick for special-occasion dinners.

Address: 1440 Drummond St., Montreal, QC

Bonaparte (4.8-star average)


A longtime Old Montreal staple, Bonaparte leans fully into classic French fine dining. Candlelit rooms and a traditional atmosphere have helped it earn one of the highest average ratings on the list.

Address: 447 St-François-Xavier St., Montreal, QC

Gibbys (4.5-star average)

Known for its stone walls and cozy dining rooms, this legendary local steakhouse continues to draw romantic bookings in the heart of Old Montreal.

Address: 298 Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC

Henri Brasserie Française (4.3-star average)

Located inside the Birks Hotel, Henri offers a refined brasserie experience that diners consistently praise for atmosphere and service.

Address: 1240 Phillips Square, Montreal, QC

Le 9e – Restaurant Île de France (4.5-star average)


Sitting above Sainte-Catherine Street, Le 9e blends old-school fine dining with sweeping downtown views, making for a combination that continues to resonate with OpenTable users.

Address: 1500 Blvd. René-Lévesque O, 9th floor, Montreal, QC

Maison Boulud (4.7-star average)

Inside the Ritz-Carlton, Maison Boulud is known for its quiet luxury and carefully executed French cuisine, earning it a strong average rating among diners.

Address: 1228 Rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Portus 360 (4.5-star average)

This Portuguese spot turns heads, literally. Along with excellent eats, Portus 360 provides dinner and a show as it slowly rotates, offering changing skyline views that enhance the dining experience.

Address: 777 Blvd. Robert-Bourassa, 46th floor, Montreal, QC

Terrasse William Gray (4.7-star average)

Overlooking the Old Port, this rooftop restaurant remains a favourite for evening reservations, especially when the city lights come on. Their wintertime setup also features heated outdoor domes designed for cozy (outdoor-ish) dining

Address: 421 Rue St-Vincent, Montreal, QC

How restaurants were ranked

According to OpenTable, the list is based on diner reviews and demand data, focusing specifically on restaurants celebrated for romance rather than overall rankings or critic scores.

While Quebec also landed spots in Gatineau and Quebec City, Montreal led the province with eight restaurants on the list.

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, this might be your sign to book sooner rather than later.

  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

