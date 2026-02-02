VIA Rail is hiring in Montreal right now & some specialized jobs pay up to $127K a year

A handful of high-paying positions are up for grabs.

VIA Rail train in Toronto.

A VIA Rail train.

Howard Sandler | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you've been eyeing a career change, VIA Rail has some seriously well-paying positions open in Montreal right now.

The railway company is currently hiring for a handful of different roles with salaries ranging from around $86K to $127K a year.

These aren't entry-level jobs, though. VIA Rail is looking for experienced professionals to fill leadership and specialized positions as part of their ongoing modernization efforts.

Here's the breakdown of what's available and who should apply:

Supervisor, Mechanical and Maintenance

Salary: $92,534 - $114,307 per year

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You'll need a DEC (or equivalent experience) and at least five years of supervisory experience, ideally in manufacturing or transportation.

Experience working in a unionized environment is required, and you must be bilingual in French and English.

This role involves supervising skilled trades employees and general labourers at the Montreal Maintenance Centre, managing daily operations, and leading teams through the company's fleet modernization.

The closing date is February 13, 2026.

Apply on VIA Rail Careers

Contract Manager

Salary: $102,816 - $127,008 per year

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in business administration, civil engineering, or law, plus seven to 10 years of experience in contract management within the construction industry.

All candidates must be fully bilingual, as contractual documentation will be conducted in French.

You'll be leading the commercial and contractual management of the Dorval Hub infrastructure construction project.

The closing date is February 3, 2026.

Apply on VIA Rail Careers

Senior Advisor, Benefits Realization Management

Salary: $91,506 - $113,037 per year

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: A bachelor's degree in engineering, business administration, or finance is required, along with 10 to 15 years of experience in project, program, or portfolio management.

You'll need strong communication skills in both French and English, plus the ability to collaborate with senior stakeholders.

This role involves ensuring that VIA Rail's projects and programs deliver strategic value and measurable benefits.

The closing date is February 10, 2026.

Apply on VIA Rail Careers

Advisor, Total Rewards

Salary: $86,366 - $106,687 per year

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in industrial relations, HR, or business administration, plus six to eight years of compensation experience.

Three to five years of experience administering pension plans is also required, and you must be bilingual.

You'll be implementing compensation programs, pension plans, and group insurance while contributing to HR strategy.

The closing date is February 16, 2026.

Apply on VIA Rail Careers

Master Planner

Salary: $86,366 - $106,687 per year

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: Five to eight years of experience in major project management or planning is required, along with expertise in MS Project, EPM, and Excel.

You must be able to communicate well in French and English, and PMP certification is considered an asset.

This role involves coordinating activities for VIA Rail's Long-Distance, Regional, and Remote routes renewal program.

The closing date is February 6, 2026.

Apply on VIA Rail Careers

Project Control Officer

Salary: $86,366 - $106,687 per year

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in engineering, administration, or management, plus five to seven years of relevant experience as a project controller.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Office is required, and you must be bilingual in English and French.

You'll be monitoring project finances, overseeing progress reports, and supporting project and portfolio managers within the Program Management Office.

The closing date is February 4, 2026.

Apply on VIA Rail Careers

From Your Site Articles
jobs in montrealvia railvia rail montrealvia rail jobs
MontrealMoneyMoney
  • Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Are we getting an early spring? Here's how Quebec's Groundhog Day predictions turned out

Fred la marmotte has spoken!

Need Valentine's plans? These 8 Montreal restaurants were named among Canada's most romantic

Make that reservation before it's too late!