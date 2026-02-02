VIA Rail is hiring in Montreal right now & some specialized jobs pay up to $127K a year
A handful of high-paying positions are up for grabs.
If you've been eyeing a career change, VIA Rail has some seriously well-paying positions open in Montreal right now.
The railway company is currently hiring for a handful of different roles with salaries ranging from around $86K to $127K a year.
These aren't entry-level jobs, though. VIA Rail is looking for experienced professionals to fill leadership and specialized positions as part of their ongoing modernization efforts.
Here's the breakdown of what's available and who should apply:
Supervisor, Mechanical and Maintenance
Salary: $92,534 - $114,307 per year
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You'll need a DEC (or equivalent experience) and at least five years of supervisory experience, ideally in manufacturing or transportation.
Experience working in a unionized environment is required, and you must be bilingual in French and English.
This role involves supervising skilled trades employees and general labourers at the Montreal Maintenance Centre, managing daily operations, and leading teams through the company's fleet modernization.
The closing date is February 13, 2026.
Contract Manager
Salary: $102,816 - $127,008 per year
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in business administration, civil engineering, or law, plus seven to 10 years of experience in contract management within the construction industry.
All candidates must be fully bilingual, as contractual documentation will be conducted in French.
You'll be leading the commercial and contractual management of the Dorval Hub infrastructure construction project.
The closing date is February 3, 2026.
Senior Advisor, Benefits Realization Management
Salary: $91,506 - $113,037 per year
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: A bachelor's degree in engineering, business administration, or finance is required, along with 10 to 15 years of experience in project, program, or portfolio management.
You'll need strong communication skills in both French and English, plus the ability to collaborate with senior stakeholders.
This role involves ensuring that VIA Rail's projects and programs deliver strategic value and measurable benefits.
The closing date is February 10, 2026.
Advisor, Total Rewards
Salary: $86,366 - $106,687 per year
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in industrial relations, HR, or business administration, plus six to eight years of compensation experience.
Three to five years of experience administering pension plans is also required, and you must be bilingual.
You'll be implementing compensation programs, pension plans, and group insurance while contributing to HR strategy.
The closing date is February 16, 2026.
Master Planner
Salary: $86,366 - $106,687 per year
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: Five to eight years of experience in major project management or planning is required, along with expertise in MS Project, EPM, and Excel.
You must be able to communicate well in French and English, and PMP certification is considered an asset.
This role involves coordinating activities for VIA Rail's Long-Distance, Regional, and Remote routes renewal program.
The closing date is February 6, 2026.
Project Control Officer
Salary: $86,366 - $106,687 per year
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in engineering, administration, or management, plus five to seven years of relevant experience as a project controller.
Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Office is required, and you must be bilingual in English and French.
You'll be monitoring project finances, overseeing progress reports, and supporting project and portfolio managers within the Program Management Office.
The closing date is February 4, 2026.