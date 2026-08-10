Montrealers can grab 2-for-1 burritos during MUCHO Burrito's anniversary celebration
And the Spicy Brownie is back for a limited time! 🌶️🍫
August is shaping up to be a great time to plan a burrito run.
MUCHO Burrito has spent the past 20 years serving freshly prepared Mexican-inspired food with no shortcuts, from salsa made fresh daily to freshly grilled chicken.
This August, the brand is celebrating with a month-long Guest Appreciation celebration packed with limited-time menu items, exclusive MUCHO Rewards offers, contests and in-store activations.
The celebration reaches its biggest moment on Thursday, August 14, when MUCHO Burrito locations across Canada will host a nationwide Guest Appreciation Day.
For one day only, guests can buy one regular-sized or MUCHO-sized burrito or bowl and get one free at participating locations, making it an easy excuse to grab lunch or dinner with a pal and spread the good MUCHO Burrito vibes.
Burritos and bowls are 2-for-1 on August 14 at MUCHO Burrito.Courtesy of MUCHO Burrito
Available throughout August, the brand has launched a limited-time $15 Anniversary Combo to celebrate 20 years of MUCHO.
The combo features a small burrito, a canned drink and the return of the fan-favourite Spicy Brownie. Longtime guests will recognize the nostalgic treat, while first-time visitors can discover why it became a guest favourite.
As a thank you to the guests who have supported MUCHO Burrito over the past two decades, anyone who spends $20 or more on August 14 will receive an anniversary scratch card, while supplies last. Every scratch card is a winner, with prizes including discounts and exclusive MUCHO Burrito merchandise.
The anniversary marks two decades since MUCHO Burrito first opened in Canada in 2006. Today, the brand has grown to more than 130 locations nationwide while staying true to its fresh, no-shortcuts approach.
Throughout August, guests can also take advantage of exclusive offers through the MUCHO Rewards program, alongside contests and in-store activations as part of the month-long celebration.
Whether you're rediscovering an old favourite or trying MUCHO Burrito for the first time, August is the perfect opportunity to experience the fresh ingredients and no-shortcuts approach that have defined the brand for 20 years. And make sure to add August 14 to the calendar so you don't miss the one-day buy-one-get-one free offer.