Party leaders questioned on potential alliances on Day 26 of Quebec election campaign

No PQ alliance for the moment, leader says
No PQ alliance for the moment, leader says
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon tours the Agora Declic project, located inside a former Franciscan convent, which will create 144 housing units for young people transitioning out of the youth protection system, during a campaign stop in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he's not looking at forming an alliance with the Quebec Conservative party or any other. 

St-Pierre Plamondon said today that there's no question of a partnership, with two weeks to go before Quebecers cast their votes on Oct. 5. 

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette doubled down on suggestions that the PQ and the Conservatives are ideologically aligned in areas such as economic austerity.

The Parti Québécois continues to lead the race in public opinion surveys heading into the campaign's final stretch, but poll aggregator Qc125 suggests a minority government as the most likely scenario.

Fréchette did not directly answer a question about whether she's open to potential alliances, but said it was clear Quebecers don't want a referendum on sovereignty.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, meanwhile, says he doesn't identify with any of the rival parties and is going all in on winning. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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