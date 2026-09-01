These venues in Old Montreal have the perfect recipe for an elegant holiday party this year
From dinner and live jazz to cocktails and boutique stays.
Planning a holiday party can get complicated quickly. Finding a space that everyone likes, figuring out where to have dinner and deciding what happens after can turn a simple celebration into a whole project.
One way to ensure your holiday party has the kind of elegant, upscale atmosphere worthy of an end-of-year celebration is to head to Old Montreal and treat your team to the Corner Collection experience.
Nestled in this charming, historic corner of the city, Corner Collection's restaurants, bars and boutique hotels can give you an easy way to build a seamless holiday evening for you and your colleagues.
For something a little more lively, Modavie pairs its French-inspired menu with live music and the charming energy of Old Montreal.
At Mama C, the atmosphere takes on a Mediterranean feel, with generous Greek dishes served in a warm and polished dining room. It's an inviting option for teams looking to settle in for a longer evening over good food and conversation.
After dinner, head downstairs to Lovebird — an intimate cocktail bar and music salon beneath the historic arches of Hôtel Nelligan. Here you'll find drinks, small bites and soulful performances that keep the night going.
For a classic dinner, Brasserie 701 offers an elegant setting overlooking the historic Place d'Armes. French-inspired dishes and a refined ambience create a natural fit for a festive dinner with co-workers.
And when the evening winds down, the newly reimagined Hôtel Nelligan offers a refined take on boutique luxury, blending its historic Old Montreal character with contemporary design and thoughtful hospitality. Just steps away from the festivities, it's an inviting place to keep the celebration going with an overnight stay.
Hôtel Place d'Armes also offers elegant accommodations nearby, making it easy to turn a holiday gathering into a full evening in the heart of Old Montreal.
With good food, drinks, and charming places to stay, Corner Collection has made an art of bringing people together in Old Montreal. So, this holiday season, settle in and let them take care of you as you cap off another great year with your teammates.
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.