Liberals sweep trio of byelections in Chicoutimi, Toronto and Vancouver

Liberals sweep trio of byelections, add one seat
Liberals sweep trio of byelections, add one seat
A voter leaves a polling station after casting a ballot in the federal election in Calgary, Monday, April 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals swept a trio of byelections Monday including picking up a seat from the Conservatives in Quebec.

Daniel Gobeil will be the next MP for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, replacing Conservative representative Richard Martel, who stepped aside after being appointed to the Senate.

Longtime Liberal staffer Braeden Caley will return to Ottawa this fall as the MP for the British Columbia riding of North Vancouver-Capilano.

Liberal candidate Tanveer Shahnawaz will become the next member of Parliament for Beaches-East York in Toronto.

The Conservatives had a dismal showing, trailing in third place behind the Bloc Québécois in Chicoutimi and also in third behind the NDP in Toronto.

The NDP was reduced to just five seats in the current House of Commons, but saw a little glimmer of light in Beaches-East York with a strong second-place finish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 31, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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