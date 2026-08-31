7 Subway locations in Quebec have been issued heavy health inspection fines in the past year
One Montreal location got a $5K fine.
Subway is one of the largest fast food restaurant chains on the planet. But despite the company's slogan being "Eat fresh," not every location gets it right.
Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) has fined seven different Subway locations across the province over the past year, adding up to $12,500 in combined penalties.
According to MAPAQ's public database of food safety convictions, the violations range from staff skipping hairnets to a location that had let its operating permit lapse entirely.
Here's how it breaks down location by location.
Subway, 5375 Rue des Jockeys, Montreal — $5,000
The single largest fine in the bunch went to this Montreal Subway location. A violation dated January 29, 2025 led to a $5,000 fine, published March 11, 2026, for operating a restaurant establishment without holding a valid permit. MAPAQ's record notes that the operator, who was still running the location at the time of the infraction, has since ceased operations.
Subway, 4235 Rue Wellington, Montreal — $3,000 across two fines
This location was fined twice for the same underlying issue:
- A violation dated March 27, 2025 led to a $1,000 fine, published January 16, 2026
- A violation dated November 3, 2025 led to a $2,000 fine, published May 6, 2026
Both penalties came down for failing to cool a heat-sensitive perishable product without delay and keep it at or below 4°C until it reached the consumer. The second fine, issued roughly seven months after the first violation, was four times the size.
Subway Buckingham, 540 Avenue de Buckingham, Gatineau — $1,500 across two fines
This location picked up two fines for the same issue less than three weeks apart:
- A violation dated May 13, 2025 led to a $500 fine, published August 18, 2025
- A violation dated September 2, 2025 led to a $1,000 fine, published December 1, 2025
Both were for allowing staff involved in food prep, washing or equipment cleaning to wear nail polish, a watch, a ring, an earring or other jewelry.
Subway, 63 Rue Jacques-Cartier, Gaspé — $1,000
This location was fined $1,000 for a violation dated June 2, 2026, published August 24, 2026, for holding a heat-perishable product without cooling it without delay or maintaining it at or below 4°C until delivery.
Subway, 401 Boulevard Labelle, Rosemère — $1,000
This shopping centre location was fined $1,000 for a violation dated October 10, 2025, published July 6, 2026, for the same type of temperature violation.
Subway, 2330 Chemin Lucerne, Mont-Royal — $500
Among the smallest penalties on the list, this location was fined $500 for a violation dated August 6, 2025, published May 26, 2026, after staff involved in food prep and cleaning were found without a clean hairnet or hair covering fully covering their hair, and without a clean beard cover fully covering their beard.
Subway, 5333 Boulevard Laurier, Terrebonne — $500
This Terrebonne location was fined $500 for a violation dated November 19, 2025, published January 30, 2026, for jewelry worn during food prep and equipment cleaning.
Is it safe to eat at these Subway restaurants?
MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at the establishment, as issues are often corrected before a case is resolved in court.
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