This 2 km trail in Montreal takes you through moonlit gardens filled with glowing lanterns

It's the ultimate fall date night.

Jardins de lumière at Montreal's Botanical Garden.

Jardins de lumière at Montreal's Botanical Garden.

JF Savaria
Senior Writer

Fall is creeping in, and one of Montreal's most enchanting traditions is coming back with it.

At the Botanical Garden, Jardins de lumière is lighting up the pathways again with lanterns, projections and glowing installations that feel like they're pulled straight out of a storybook.

The 14th edition runs nightly from September 3 to November 1, transforming the Japanese, Indigenous Peoples and Chinese gardens into illuminated worlds built around light, sound and nature. The biggest change this year is coming to the Indigenous Peoples Garden, which is marking its 25th anniversary with a completely reimagined experience.

The walk opens in the Japanese Garden, where a contemplative atmosphere has been built around the "yūgen aesthetic." Viewers strolling through it will encounter a monumental projection that meets the illuminated pine grove there, as nature's quieter side gets pulled into the spotlight for a night.

Jardins de lumi\u00e8re at Montreal's Botanical Garden. Jardins de lumière at Montreal's Botanical Garden.JF Savaria

From there, the path leads into the Indigenous Peoples Garden for Résonance, a brand-new circuit shaped through a co-design process bringing together Anne Lagacé, Soleil Launière and Gonzalo Soldi, with contributions from several Indigenous artists, including Eruoma Awashish, Béatrice Deer, Marie-Andrée Gill, Jacques Newashish, Joseph Sarenhes and Étienne Thibeault.

Jardins de lumi\u00e8re at Montreal's Botanical Garden. Jardins de lumière at Montreal's Botanical Garden.JF Savaria

Five interconnected scenes carry the experience, weaving together the stories, traditions and knowledge that shape communities while tracing how people, land and generations connect.

The night closes out in the Chinese Garden, where the festival's signature lanterns return to reflect across Dream Lake. This year's installation draws from the Shan Hai Jing, a foundational text in Chinese mythology filled with legendary creatures and symbolic landscapes, and a new multimedia layer of visuals and sound has been added over the traditional lanterns.

Jardins de lumi\u00e8re at Montreal's Botanical Garden. Jardins de lumière at Montreal's Botanical Garden.JF Savaria

Timed entry is required, so a slot needs to be picked when booking. It's one of the city's most popular fall events, especially on weekends, so booking ahead is worth it. Tickets also come with same-day access to the rest of the Jardin botanique's outdoor gardens and greenhouses, so the grounds can be explored in daylight before the lights come on.

Jardins de lumière

Jardins de lumi\u00e8re at Montreal's Botanical Garden. Jardins de lumière at Montreal's Botanical Garden.JF Savaria

Cost:

  • Adult: $18.50 (Greater Montreal residents) / $25.50 (outside the zone)
  • Senior (65+): $17.50 / $23.00
  • Student (18+, with ID): $14.75 / $19.00
  • Child (5–17): $9.25 / $13.50
  • Child (0–4): Free
  • Family (2 adults + 2 children): $51.50 / $68.00
  • Family (2 adults + 3 children): $51.50 / $68.00
  • Companion of a person with a disability: Free (one per accompanied person)

When: September 3 to November 1, 2026, evenings — entry windows run roughly 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and shift earlier as sunset gets earlier through the fall

Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke Est, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's a magical experience that includes full access to the gardens, and this year's Indigenous Peoples Garden overhaul gives you a real reason to go even if you caught it last year.

Tickets and more info at espacepourlavie.ca


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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