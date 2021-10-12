People
Phillip Danault And His Wife Just Made A Precious Baby Announcement (PHOTOS)
They're about to become a family of four!
On October 11, ex-Montreal Canadiens now-LA Kings player Phillip Danault shared some exciting news on his Instagram.
"Our baby girl is coming in March," the hockey player wrote.
He also shared four adorable pregnancy pictures that featured his wife Marie-Pierre and their son Phillip-Édouard.
The hockey player received tons of love and "congratulations" in the comment section.
It won't be long until they become a family of four!