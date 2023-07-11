How Browser Push Notifications Work on MTL Blog
Your guide to our notification system.
Today, we're going to walk you through our browser push notifications system, ensuring you stay connected with the trending stories around Montreal. Let's dive right in.
What Are Browser Push Notifications?
Browser push notifications are small pop-up messages that appear on your device's screen (even when the browser is minimized or closed), keeping you informed about updates from websites you've subscribed to. They're a great way to stay updated without constantly checking the site.
At MTL Blog, we've implemented push notifications through a service called OneSignal. Whenever a "trending" article is published on our site, subscribers will receive a notification. This means you'll always be in the know about the big stories happening in Montreal!
How To Subscribe
Subscribing to our push notifications is simple. You can do so in one of two ways:
- The OneSignal bell icon: Located at the bottom right corner of all pages, clicking on the red OneSignal bell icon will open a prompt to subscribe to our push notifications.
- The browser notification pop-up: After viewing two pages on our site, a browser notification pop-up will appear. Click 'Allow' to subscribe.
Screenshot of OneSignal bell icon.OneSignal.com
Note for Safari Users: Currently, our push notifications are not compatible with Safari. We're hoping Apple makes this available to Safari users soon.
Receiving Notifications
Once you've subscribed, our system will automatically send push notifications to your device whenever a trending article is published.
Remember, these notifications are not intrusive. They simply appear on your device's screen, and you can click on them to be taken directly to the article, or ignore them if you're busy.
How To Unsubscribe
If you decide you no longer want to receive these notifications, you can unsubscribe at any time. Here's how:
- The OneSignal bell icon: Again, go to the bottom right corner of any web page and click on the red OneSignal bell icon. Follow the prompts to unsubscribe.
- Through your browser settings: Go to your browser's settings and navigate to the notifications section. Here, you can manage your notification subscriptions, including unsubscribing from MTL Blog.
Stay tuned for exciting updates, as we're currently working on implementing app notifications too!
In the meantime, make sure you're subscribed to our browser push notifications to never miss out on the big stories in Montreal.