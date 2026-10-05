Old Age Security amounts just went up and Canadian seniors can expect more money this month
October's payment is on the way.
For most people, October means pulling out the sweaters and watching the leaves change. But for seniors across the country, it also means something a little more practical: the fall review of Old Age Security amounts.
Since July's increase, OAS payments have held steady at the same level through August and September. That changes this month.
Service Canada reviews OAS amounts four times a year, in January, April, July and October, to keep up with the cost of living. And with prices continuing to climb, this quarter's review brought some good news for recipients.
How much OAS payments went up
Based on changes in the Consumer Price Index, OAS benefits increased by 1.4% for the October to December 2026 quarter. That brings the total increase over the past year to 3.0%.
In real terms, seniors aged 65 to 74 receiving the maximum amount will get an extra $10.53 a month, while those aged 75 and older will get an extra $11.58.
It's not a life-changing sum, but it does add up to more than $30 over the quarter. And the increase applies across the board, including to the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the Allowance programs.
It's also worth remembering that OAS amounts can only go up or stay the same. Even if the cost of living drops, payments never decrease.
The new maximum payments
Here are the highest monthly amounts available from October to December 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $762.50 a month (up from $751.97), with a 2025 net income under $152,062
- Ages 75 and older: up to $838.75 a month (up from $827.17), with a 2025 net income under $157,923
- GIS (single, widowed or divorced): up to $1,138.90
- GIS (partner receives full OAS or the Allowance): up to $685.56
- GIS (partner doesn't receive OAS or the Allowance): up to $1,138.90
- Allowance: up to $1,448.06
- Allowance for the Survivor: up to $1,726.18
The higher amount for seniors 75 and older comes from a permanent 10% increase that kicks in automatically the month after you turn 75.
Keep in mind that these are maximums, not guarantees. Your actual payment depends on your age, your income and how long you've lived in Canada. You need 40 years of residence after age 18 for a full pension, while 10 to 39 years gets you a partial one.
Who's eligible for OAS
Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, which is based on your work history, OAS is based on your age and how long you've lived in Canada. To qualify, you need to:
- Be 65 or older
- Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since turning 18
If you live outside Canada, you can still receive OAS as long as you were a citizen or legal resident before leaving and lived in Canada for at least 20 years after turning 18.
Extra help for lower-income seniors
The Guaranteed Income Supplement offers an additional monthly payment for seniors with limited income. Here are the current income limits to qualify:
- Single, widowed or divorced: under $23,112
- Partner receives full OAS: combined income under $30,528
- Partner receives the Allowance: combined income under $42,768
- Partner doesn't receive OAS or the Allowance: combined income under $55,392
There's also the Allowance, for people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or partner receives the GIS, and the Allowance for the Survivor, for widowed people in the same age range. Unlike OAS itself, GIS and Allowance payments aren't taxable.
Do you need to apply?
In most cases, no. Service Canada usually identifies eligible seniors around age 64 and sends a letter explaining what comes next. If you didn't get one, you can apply through My Service Canada Account, by mail or in person at a Service Canada office.
You can also choose to delay your OAS. For every month you wait after turning 65, your payment goes up by 0.6%, up to age 70. That works out to 7.2% more for each full year.
Don't forget about taxes
OAS counts as taxable income, and Service Canada won't deduct tax from your payments unless you ask. You can request deductions through My Service Canada Account or by filling out a form.
And if your net income was over $93,454 in 2025, you may have to repay some or all of your OAS through what's known as the recovery tax.
When October's payment arrives
October's Old Age Security payment is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026. GIS, Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor payments arrive on the same day.
For more information, visit the Government of Canada's OAS page.
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