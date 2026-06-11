Quebec just became the first province to officially ban energy drinks for kids under 16

The bill was fast-tracked through the legislature and takes effect in 6 months.

Red Bull energy drink cans being taken out of a drink fridge.

A pharmacy employee pulls out all the energy drinks from their refrigerator in Levis, Quebec.

Jacques Boissinot | The Canadian Press
Writer

Quebec has become the first province to adopt legislation banning the sale of energy drinks to children under 16 years old.

The bill, scheduled to take effect in six months, also prohibits the sale of energy drinks to someone older if it is known they are purchasing it for a person under 16.

An energy drink is defined in the bill as a beverage with a caffeine concentration of at least 150 milligrams per litre and containing other ingredients such as taurine, vitamins, or minerals.

The bill was fast-tracked through the legislature, with 103 votes in favour and only Independent member Youri Chassin voting against it.

The legislation follows the death of 15-year-old Zachary Miron in 2024, who died when the energy drink he consumed interacted with his ADHD medication.

Quebec's statistics institute says energy drink consumption among Quebec high school students nearly doubled between 2016 and 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

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