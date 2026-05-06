This Quebec pharmacy chain is pulling all energy drinks from its shelves

A petition calling for a ban on sales to anyone under 16 has surpassed 35,000 signatures and is set to be tabled at the National Assembly.

Monster energy drinks on a shelf.

Familiprix announced Wednesday morning that it's removing energy drinks from all 455 of its affiliated pharmacy locations across Quebec and New Brunswick.

Erman Gunes| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A Quebec pharmacy chain is taking action on energy drinks before the government does.

Familiprix announced Wednesday morning that it's removing energy drinks from all 455 of its affiliated pharmacy locations across Quebec and New Brunswick, effective immediately. The chain says the products will stay off shelves until public authorities establish clearer access guidelines.

The move comes as momentum builds across the province to restrict energy drink sales to minors. A petition calling for a ban on sales to anyone under 16 has surpassed 35,000 signatures and is set to be tabled at the National Assembly. The Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec has also been pushing for tighter restrictions on the products in community pharmacies.

"Pharmacist-owners affiliated with Familiprix are very attentive to the potential risks associated with energy drink consumption, particularly due to possible interactions with certain medications," said Albert Falardeau, president of Familiprix, in the press release.

The push for a ban has been largely driven by the family of Zachary Miron, a 15-year-old who died in January 2024 after drinking a Red Bull during a school ski trip. A coroner's report found the combination of his ADHD medication and the caffeine from the energy drink likely triggered an arrhythmia. His parents, David Miron and Veronica Martinez, have since launched a campaign backed by parents, teachers, school boards, public health associations and junior sports leagues representing over one million Quebec youths.

Alongside the shelf removal, Familiprix says its locations will soon post notices at pharmacy consultation counters encouraging patients to disclose any energy drink consumption to their pharmacist (a move aimed at flagging potential drug interactions).

The chain also said it's committed to working with relevant authorities to determine whether age-based sales restrictions and other regulations should be put in place.

Quebec's health minister, Sonia Bélanger, has acknowledged there's a problem and said the government has been in talks with the province's director of public health to explore how to move faster on the issue. Quebec solidaire MNA Guillaume Cliché-Rivard has said his party is ready to support legislation, calling on Bélanger to move from listening to action.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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