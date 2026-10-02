7 fall experiences in Québec that are the perfect excuse for one more road trip
Autumn moments worth taking the long way for. 🍂🚙
With summer in the rearview mirror, the question is: Where will your autumn take you?
From classics like apple picking and pumpkin patches to scenic gondola rides, colourful hikes and nights spent under the stars, fall in Québec gives you plenty of reasons to get out of the city.
And when you call Montreal home, having the right car means the best experiences are just a drive away. Compact enough for everyday city driving but equipped with available AWD and safety features for heading farther afield, the 2027 Honda HR-V is ready to adventure whenever you are.
2027 Honda HR-V @mahnoormtl | Instagram
So grab your favourite sweater, queue up the road-trip playlist and make the most of the season with these seven fall experiences around Québec.
Pick apples at Labonté de la pomme
Why You Need To Go: Few things say fall like wandering through an orchard with a basket in hand. At Labonté de la pomme – Verger & Cidrerie in Oka, apple-picking season runs from mid-August to mid-October, with different varieties ripening throughout the season.
Stick around for a walk through the orchard and maple grove or grab something tasty from the Apple Shack before heading home (good thing the 2027 Honda HR-V has plenty of room for your haul).
Sip local wine at Vignoble de la Bauge
Vignoble de la Bauge
@vignobledelabauge | Instagram
Why You Need To Go: Set among the rolling countryside of Brigham, Vignoble de la Bauge offers tastings of its Québec-made wines, making it an easy stop to build a fall road trip around.
Take your time exploring the vineyard, discover a new favourite bottle and enjoy the scenery before hitting the road again (with a designated driver behind the wheel, of course).
Get into the fall spirit at CitrouilleVille
Why You Need To Go: Is it really fall until pumpkins are involved? At CitrouilleVille in Saint-Zotique, the season gets the full treatment with a pumpkin-filled village, seasonal activities and plenty of photo-worthy fall scenery.
Wander around, soak up the autumn atmosphere and pick out a pumpkin to bring home.
See the fall colours from above at Mont-Orford
La Flambée des couleursCourtesy of Mont-Orford
Why You Need To Go: Take your sightseeing to new heights with a panoramic gondola ride to the summit of Mont-Orford, where sweeping views await.
During La Flambée des couleurs, the mountain celebrates the changing season, making it an especially scenic time to take in Québec's fall colours. And with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the 2027 Honda HR-V, you can queue up the perfect fall soundtrack for the drive there.
Unwind in nature at Balnea
Why You Need To Go: Tucked into a nature reserve in Bromont, Balnea pairs its thermal experience with views of Lake Gale and the Appalachian Mountains.
Spend a few hours moving between hot and cold baths, saunas and relaxation spaces, all surrounded by nature as it begins its seasonal transformation.
Hike through the fall colours at Mont-Sutton
Parc national du Mont-Mégantic
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to see the changing leaves than getting right in among them. At Mont-Sutton, you can hike through the mountain's forests and up to scenic viewpoints overlooking the Eastern Townships.
Plus, the 2027 Honda HR-V's fold-down rear seats mean there's plenty of room for hiking gear (and a few extra layers for those crisp mornings).
The Milky Way
Why You Need To Go: Trade city lights for one of Québec's most spectacular nighttime views. Mont-Mégantic is home to the world's first International Dark Sky Reserve, where efforts to limit light pollution make the night sky the star of the show.
Visit the ASTROLab for an evening of astronomy, with presentations followed by stargazing through telescopes when skies are clear.
2027 Honda HR-V @mahnoormtl | Instagram
From orchard afternoons and mountain views to spa days and starry nights, fall in Québec is full of reasons to get out of the city and see where the road takes you.
With the 2027 Honda HR-V along for the ride, all that's left to do is pick a destination and go.
To learn more about the 2027 Honda HR-V, visit Honda's website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.