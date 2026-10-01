9 Montreal brunch spots for every mood, from hangover cures to high tea

There's a spot here for every kind of Sunday. ☕️

A sample of Fabergé's best brunch dishes. Right: Breakfast options laid out on a table at Fabergé, Montreal.

These Montreal brunch spots are perfect for boozy catch-ups, lazy mornings and fancy high tea.

@faberge514 | Instagram
Contributing Writer
Ascending

If you're looking for the best brunch in Montreal, you're spoiled for choice. From classic diners and cozy cafes to buzzy restaurants serving boozy brunches and international flavours, Montreal has no shortage of great brunch spots to check out — especially on the weekend.

Given our love of nightlife in Montreal, having a go-to brunch spot is essential. In my opinion, there are three distinct kinds of brunches.

The first is the meal you eat sometime around noon after a rowdy night out. The goal is simple: something delicious and filling enough to revive you after whatever questionable choices you made the night before.

The second is more casual. It's the lingering brunch you have on a slow day when you've slept in and just want to enjoy some good food. This is usually the kind of place that's affordable, relaxed and ideally within walking distance of home.

The third kind of brunch is an event in itself. This is brunch with the girls. You've dressed up and crossed town for it. The food is exquisite, the decor is on point, mimosas may be involved and there will almost definitely be photos taken for IG.

Whatever kind of Montreal brunch you're looking for this weekend, here are some of my favourite spots to check out.

Arthurs Nosh Bar

Price: 💸 -💸💸

Cuisine: Sephardic, Ashkenazi and Mizrahi Jewish

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This is a classic Montreal-style cafe and bar, down to the checkered flooring and vinyl barstools. With both dine-in and takeout options, Arthurs offers classic East Coast brunch dishes paired with cocktails and Jewish cuisine spanning Europe, North Africa and West Asia.

Arthurs Nosh Bar Menu

Eva's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: World fusion

Address: 3981, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is a quirky spot for a boozy brunch with friends. It serves creative dishes like sashimi tacos and shawarma steak in a space filled with art. If you want your brunch paired with a DJ set, this is the spot for you.

Eva's Instagram

Bloomfield

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 1199, av. Van Horne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Bloomfield pairs a colourful, flavour-packed Middle Eastern menu with simple, stylish decor. It's a great spot for a nourishing brunch with friends while catching up after the night before.

Bloomfield Menu

Bar Le Sparrow

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Turkish

Address: 5322, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Le Sparrow has a classic, cozy feel, with warm wood and exposed brick. The brunch menu is hearty and indulgent, with an upscale twist, and there are plenty of cocktails to pair with it. If you're after something beyond the usual English or French brunch options, it's worth checking out on the weekend.

Bar Le Sparrow Menu

Paparmane

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: High tea

Address: 209, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Paparmane is a pink tea salon in Old Montreal that's ideal for a girly brunch or afternoon out. It specializes in high tea and afternoon tea service in a pretty, polished setting. It's on the pricier side, but the experience feels a little more special than your average brunch spot. Reservations are recommended, and it's best to book ahead.

Paparmane Menu

Beautys

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Classic diner

Address: 93, av. du Mont-Royal O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get much more classic Montreal than this. Beautys has been a breakfast joint since 1942 and still serves iconic East Coast staples like bagels and lox in its updated retro-style booths. It's a must-visit for locals who haven't checked it out already.

Beautys Website

Mesón

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 345, rue Villeray, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is a casual bistro done right, with a Spanish flair. The brunch staples on the menu are given an Iberian touch, while the decor feels both upscale and welcoming. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and it's best to make a reservation in advance.

Mesón menu

Ohayo Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese comfort food

Address: 145, av. du Mont-Royal O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is a modern, bustling cafe with one delicious difference: the menu is full of Japanese comfort food. Pairing a cup of coffee with Japanese cuisine might sound a little unexpected at first, but Ohayo blends Eastern and Western influences seamlessly.

Ohayo Cafe Menu

Fabergé

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 25, av. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is a quintessential Mile End eatery. The vibe is laid-back but eclectic, and the menu focuses on egg-based dishes. Imagine eating eggs Benedict made by your cool aunt in her Upper West Side Manhattan apartment.

Fabergé Menu

Whether you're after a classic diner breakfast, something a little more upscale or a brunch with international flair, Montreal has plenty of spots worth getting out of bed for!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Jenna Pearl

    Contributing Writer

    Jenna Pearl (she/her) is a contributing writer and former editorial fellow at MTL Blog. When she isn't blogging and ghostwriting, she can be found haunting the local thrift shops and cafés. Among other publications, her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine, MarieClaire.com, and the Montreal Gazette.

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