9 Montreal brunch spots for every mood, from hangover cures to high tea
There's a spot here for every kind of Sunday. ☕️
If you're looking for the best brunch in Montreal, you're spoiled for choice. From classic diners and cozy cafes to buzzy restaurants serving boozy brunches and international flavours, Montreal has no shortage of great brunch spots to check out — especially on the weekend.
Given our love of nightlife in Montreal, having a go-to brunch spot is essential. In my opinion, there are three distinct kinds of brunches.
The first is the meal you eat sometime around noon after a rowdy night out. The goal is simple: something delicious and filling enough to revive you after whatever questionable choices you made the night before.
The second is more casual. It's the lingering brunch you have on a slow day when you've slept in and just want to enjoy some good food. This is usually the kind of place that's affordable, relaxed and ideally within walking distance of home.
The third kind of brunch is an event in itself. This is brunch with the girls. You've dressed up and crossed town for it. The food is exquisite, the decor is on point, mimosas may be involved and there will almost definitely be photos taken for IG.
Whatever kind of Montreal brunch you're looking for this weekend, here are some of my favourite spots to check out.
Arthurs Nosh Bar
Price: 💸 -💸💸
Cuisine: Sephardic, Ashkenazi and Mizrahi Jewish
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This is a classic Montreal-style cafe and bar, down to the checkered flooring and vinyl barstools. With both dine-in and takeout options, Arthurs offers classic East Coast brunch dishes paired with cocktails and Jewish cuisine spanning Europe, North Africa and West Asia.
Eva's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: World fusion
Address: 3981, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a quirky spot for a boozy brunch with friends. It serves creative dishes like sashimi tacos and shawarma steak in a space filled with art. If you want your brunch paired with a DJ set, this is the spot for you.
Bloomfield
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 1199, av. Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bloomfield pairs a colourful, flavour-packed Middle Eastern menu with simple, stylish decor. It's a great spot for a nourishing brunch with friends while catching up after the night before.
Bar Le Sparrow
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Turkish
Address: 5322, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Sparrow has a classic, cozy feel, with warm wood and exposed brick. The brunch menu is hearty and indulgent, with an upscale twist, and there are plenty of cocktails to pair with it. If you're after something beyond the usual English or French brunch options, it's worth checking out on the weekend.
Paparmane
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: High tea
Address: 209, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Paparmane is a pink tea salon in Old Montreal that's ideal for a girly brunch or afternoon out. It specializes in high tea and afternoon tea service in a pretty, polished setting. It's on the pricier side, but the experience feels a little more special than your average brunch spot. Reservations are recommended, and it's best to book ahead.
Beautys
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Classic diner
Address: 93, av. du Mont-Royal O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get much more classic Montreal than this. Beautys has been a breakfast joint since 1942 and still serves iconic East Coast staples like bagels and lox in its updated retro-style booths. It's a must-visit for locals who haven't checked it out already.
Mesón
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 345, rue Villeray, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a casual bistro done right, with a Spanish flair. The brunch staples on the menu are given an Iberian touch, while the decor feels both upscale and welcoming. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and it's best to make a reservation in advance.
Ohayo Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese comfort food
Address: 145, av. du Mont-Royal O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a modern, bustling cafe with one delicious difference: the menu is full of Japanese comfort food. Pairing a cup of coffee with Japanese cuisine might sound a little unexpected at first, but Ohayo blends Eastern and Western influences seamlessly.
Fabergé
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: 25, av. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a quintessential Mile End eatery. The vibe is laid-back but eclectic, and the menu focuses on egg-based dishes. Imagine eating eggs Benedict made by your cool aunt in her Upper West Side Manhattan apartment.
Whether you're after a classic diner breakfast, something a little more upscale or a brunch with international flair, Montreal has plenty of spots worth getting out of bed for!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.