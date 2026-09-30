Service Canada is hiring all over the country and jobs pay up to $69K (no degree required)
The application deadline is fast approaching.
If you've been stuck in a job rut and thinking about a switch, this might be worth a look before the weekend.
Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the federal department behind Service Canada, is currently staffing 400 openings nationwide, and you don't need a university degree or college diploma to be considered.
Positions are spread across urban centres, suburbs, rural areas, and remote communities in every province and territory (including Quebec). Prior government experience isn't required either, so these jobs are open to first-time applicants.
The catch? The posting closes in just a few days.
What the job involves
The role sits right at the intersection between the federal government and the public. You'd be helping people navigate Government of Canada programs, benefits, and services, walking them through processes and answering questions as they come up.
Don't expect to work from home full-time, though. ESDC follows the federal government's return-to-office policy, which means a minimum of four days a week on-site.
Depending on the specific position, you might also be asked to work overtime, travel, or work shifts, including evenings, nights, or weekends. The department notes these requirements only apply to certain roles, and that overtime or travel demands aren't necessarily a regular occurrence.
How much it pays
These are PM-01 level positions, with an annual salary ranging from $61,786 to $69,106. The pay scale is listed as "under review" in the job posting itself, so it could shift.
Positions can be full-time (37.5 hours a week) or part-time, though most current appointments are for specified-term roles or acting assignments rather than permanent, indeterminate positions.
What you need to apply
A post-secondary diploma isn't required. A high school diploma is enough, and if you don't have one, an acceptable combination of education, training, and experience can work instead. In that case, ESDC will look at your highest level of schooling along with roughly 12 months of customer service experience.
Beyond that, the department is looking for a few core skills:
- Oral and written communication
- Ability to work effectively in a team
- Strong critical thinking
- Attention to detail
- A customer-service mindset
- Digital competency
Previous customer service experience is considered an asset, though it isn't mandatory.
Language requirements vary by position. Some roles only require French or English, while others are fully bilingual. If you're applying for a bilingual position, you'll need to pass the Public Service Commission's second-language evaluation tests, or provide results that are still valid.
How the process works
Good news if you're short on time: all it takes to apply is submitting your resume. The department does ask that you only select locations where you'd genuinely be willing to work, or willing to relocate to if needed.
Shortly after the posting closes, candidates will get an email inviting them to complete a written exam, along with a mandatory form to fill out. Missing that window could cost you your spot in the process, so it's worth keeping an eye on your inbox, spam folder included.
Service Canada Client Services Agent
Salary: $61,786 to $69,106 per year
Employer: Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)
Location: Various locations across Canada
Education: High school diploma, or an acceptable combination of education, training, and experience
Deadline to apply: October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time
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