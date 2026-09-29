These Canadian universities are offering free online courses this fall (no enrollment needed)

Want to improve your skillset?

McGill University in Montral.

Courses run through platforms like Coursera and edX, and most can be completed entirely at your own pace.

Martial Genest| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Back to school season isn't just for students.

Several major Canadian universities keep a rotating selection of courses open to literally anyone, with no application, no prerequisites, and no cost (unless you want a certificate at the end).

Most courses run through platforms like Coursera and edX, and most can be completed entirely at your own pace. The only time money is involved is if you want graded assignments or an official certificate once you're done.

University of Toronto

The City and You: Find Your Best Place

Taught by urbanist Richard Florida, this course looks at why cities matter and how urbanization shapes daily life. By the end, you'll apply what you've learned to assess your own city and figure out where you'd actually thrive.

Apply here: The City and You

Introduction to Swift Programming

The first course in U of T's four-part iOS development specialization. Object-oriented programming, memory management, and Swift syntax are all covered, though you'll need a Mac to follow along, and ideally an iPhone or iPad. Worth noting: auditing gets you the individual course for free, but the full paid specialization is a separate cost.

Apply here: Introduction to Swift Programming

Introduction to Psychology

Led by professor Steve Joordens, this course holds a 4.9-star rating from nearly 5,500 reviews. Memory, development, perception, consciousness, and how other people's behaviour shapes our own are all covered.

Apply here: Introduction to Psychology

University of Alberta

Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology

This is a real, credentialed course on non-avian dinosaurs, their anatomy, movement, growth, and extinction, filmed in museums, fossil-prep labs, and actual dig sites. A 4.9-star rating from thousands of reviewers backs it up.

Apply here: Dino 101

Indigenous Canada

This 12-module course, developed by the University of Alberta's Faculty of Native Studies, remains one of the most popular free courses in the country, with close to 400,000 people having taken it since launch. It digs into Indigenous histories and contemporary realities across Canada, covering the fur trade, land claims, environmental impacts, and present-day Indigenous art and activism.

Apply here: Indigenous Canada

Astro 101: Black Holes

This course breaks down the science of black holes alongside the fundamentals of relativity and quantum physics, with a lot of attention paid to how pop culture portrays black holes versus the real physics behind them.

Apply here: Astro 101: Black Holes

University of British Columbia

Excel for Everyone: Core Foundations

Built for anyone who wants a stronger handle on spreadsheets, covering data wrangling, spreadsheet organization, and the basics of business data analysis. It's also the entry point into a larger UBC Excel series if you want to keep going.

Apply here: Excel for Everyone: Core Foundations

How to Code: Simple Data

Rather than teaching any one programming language, this course focuses on a systematic way of thinking through problems, one that transfers to whatever language you eventually pick up.

Apply here: How to Code: Simple Data

McGill University

McGill Personal Finance Essentials

Developed with RBC and The Globe and Mail and taught by professors from the Desautels Faculty of Management, this course covers budgeting, saving, debt, investing, retirement planning, real estate, and behavioural finance across eight core modules, each around 15 to 20 minutes long with a short test after each one. The whole thing takes roughly three to four hours, and it's offered in both English and French.

Since launching in 2022, the course has drawn more than 350,000 registrants and has been named the best all-around free personal finance course in Canada by MoneySense. Complete all eight modules, and a McGill Personal Finance Essentials attestation is issued, one you can add to a resume or LinkedIn profile.

Apply here: McGill Personal Finance Essentials


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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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