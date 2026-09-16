Quebec party leaders gear up for second TV debate of election campaign

Quebec leaders gear up for second election debate
Quebec leaders gear up for second election debate
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard greets supporters as he arrives at an election debate in Montreal, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Leaders of the five Quebec political parties are gearing up for the second debate of the campaign.

The first debate on Tuesday saw leaders spar over a range of topics, including the economy, Quebec sovereignty and immigration.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette also came under fire as her rivals criticized the last eight years of her party’s governance.

Fréchette sought to distance herself from her predecessor, François Legault, while saying she can bring the province much-needed stability.

Tonight's debate is the second of three planned exchanges between the leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Parti Québécois, Quebec Liberals, Conservatives and Québéc solidaire.

Voters go to the polls Oct. 5. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians might be able to live and work in Europe without a visa — Here's why

"It's the start of a process."

How much cheaper is it to live in Montreal vs Calgary? We did the math

From rent to grocery bills, here's how the two cities stack up.

Winter 2026-2027 in Quebec: Here's when the cold and snow will hit hardest

It's coming... 🥶

Canada's best autumn town is in Quebec and it's a lakeside gem with a symphony of colours

It's the perfect fall getaway. 🍁🧡