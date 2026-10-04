Quebec Liberal Leader targets PQ referendum pledge on final day of election campaign

Quebec Liberals target PQ on eve of vote
Quebec Liberals target PQ on eve of vote
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard speaks during a campaign stop in Quebec City, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Milliard is flanked by local candidates Farnell Morrisset and Richard Bélanger. Quebecers are going to the polls for a provincial election on Oct. 5.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
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Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard zeroed in on the Parti Québécois pledge to hold a sovereignty referendum as he rallied the party faithful on the last full day of the provincial election campaign.

Milliard delivered the message at a Quebec Liberal campaign office in Sherbrooke, Que., next door to the riding of Orford where he is running for a seat in the provincial legislature.

The Liberal leader says the sovereigntist PQ is his main rival to form the next government.

He says the Liberals are the only party on the ballot that can be counted on to defend Canadian federalism.

Earlier in the day, he urged voters who want to stop the PQ from forming a government to strategically vote for the Liberals.

Quebec voters head to the polls on Monday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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