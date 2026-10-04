9 spots in Montreal that make me feel like I'm in Europe (without leaving the city)
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For many locals and tourists alike, Montreal feels like it belongs in Europe rather than Canada. Our abundance of historic architecture, cathedrals and multilingual citizens would fit in practically any European country. Add to that our emphatic focus on coffee, the arts and public infrastructure, and it suddenly isn't surprising that so many European expats feel right at home here.
For obvious reasons, most of the Euro-inspired locales on this list harken back to Montreal's French roots. But I also made a point of including nods to Montreal's longstanding English and Italian influences as well.
1. Cafe Il Cortile
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1442 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This bistro in the Golden Square Mile serves a full menu of Italian classics in its charming interior and on its Montreal-meets-Europe sidewalk terrasse.
But those in the know come to Il Cortile for its courtyard behind the restaurant: an unexpected oasis in the heart of downtown that feels so quintessentially Italian that it will have you pronto to book your next trip to Il Bel Paese.
2. Cafe Cherrier
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3635 Rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is my go-to restaurant in the Plateau. A classic French resto-bistro on the corner of rue Saint-Denis and rue Cherrier, it offers a wraparound veranda shielded from the bustling streets by large vines. The interior decor has a vintage Parisian feel, aided by wait staff that largely consists of French expats.
If you're looking to have an espresso or a glass of wine at the cafe on a leisurely afternoon, this is the place.
3. Crew Collective & Cafe
Price: 💸
Address: 360 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a show-stopper of a cafe in Old Montreal — so much so that they rent the place out for weddings!
Located in the original Royal Bank of Canada building, diners can enjoy delicious coffee and French-style bistro goodies under the ornate domed ceilings of the historic space. While the vaulted ceilings and marble architecture of the building don't evoke a specific European aesthetic, it's dripping with "Old World" charm.
4. Old Montreal (duh)
Price: Free
Address: Old Montreal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Old Montreal, in its entirety, boasts some of the oldest buildings and streets in North America, whisking you back in time with its cobblestone streets and original storefronts of New France.
Rue Saint-Paul is the city's oldest street, and in the summertime, the eastern half becomes a pedestrian-only walkway, letting locals and tourists alike stroll into the past among many of Canada's oldest buildings.
The entire neighbourhood becomes a time capsule of French life on this side of the Atlantic.
5. Cafe Olimpico
Price: 💸
Address: 1333 Boul. Robert-Bourassa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cafe Olimpico's downtown location captures the paradox of many of Italy's coffee shops: expertly made Italian espresso, served in a beautiful historic building, smack-dab in the heart of a bustling modern city.
6. Square Saint-Louis
Price: Free
Address: Rue du Square Saint-Louis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This park in the Plateau is probably the most European-feeling corner of the entire city. With its statues, fountains, greenery and beautiful homes and buildings surrounding it, the square lacks any of the dull gray rectangles we associate with North American buildings. There's even a gelato shop in the park!
All I'm saying is, if you're ever planning to fake a Euro-summer on IG, Square Saint-Louis should absolutely be on your list of selfie spots.
7. The metro system
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations across Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's sort of a funny thing to add, but I feel like this list wouldn't be complete without talking about Montreal's metro system. We Montrealers take the metro for granted (and due to an increase in incidents, many avoid it altogether these days), but it's yet another distinctly European detail of our city.
First of all, it's heavily inspired by Paris's metro system. But more importantly, it's a well-organized public transport system with beautifully designed and decorated stations. That's virtually unheard of in North America, where most cities are difficult to navigate without a car.
8. La Croissanterie Figaro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5200 Rue Hutchison, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: First of all, I'm willing to bet Montreal is the only North American city where running a croissanterie is not only feasible, but completely normal. But in a city obsessed with coffee and its own deeply entrenched French roots, La Croissanterie Figaro is a well-loved institution just north of downtown.
In terms of pure aesthetics, it doesn't get more French than this outside of France. The interior is something right out of a photo of 1920s Paris. The terrasse is a small escape from the busy street beyond during the day. After dark, it becomes the sort of thing Van Gogh would have painted during his time in Arles.
You go for la pause cafe, you stay for the ambience.
9. Pierre Elliott Trudeau Rose Garden
Price: Free
Address: 142 Boul. Laird, Mount Royal, QC
Why You Need To Go: I was surprised to realize that this is the only British-feeling spot on my list. But while many other places around the city are England-inspired, this is one of the only spots that feels like it could have been directly transplanted from England.
Named after an illustrious politician and boasting a large display of roses, statues and topiary, this park is the closest you're going to get to the pomp of an English country estate without purchasing a plane ticket.
Another gorgeous rose garden can be found in the Jardin botanique de Montreal — though it's usually overshadowed by the stunning Chinese and Japanese gardens just steps away.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.