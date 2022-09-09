Quebec’s Unemployment Rate Dropped To 4.5% — The Lowest In All Of Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador's unemployment rate was 10.5%.
Statistics Canada shared its August data for labour characteristics by province and Quebec's unemployment rate stood as the lowest in all of Canada at 4.5%.
The unemployment rate throughout the province was at 4.1% in July 2022, inching up by 0.4% in August. However, the figure is still (somewhat) impressive considering it falls below the national average. Additionally, Quebec's unemployment was at 5.8% in August 2021, proving that the situation has certainly improved within a year.
\u201cTaux de ch\u00f4mage en ao\u00fbt 2022:\nQu\u00e9bec 4,5%\nCanada 5,4%\nOntario 5,7%\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1662728390
The unemployment rate in Canada was 5.4%, while the rate in Ontario for August was 5.7%. Saskatchewan (4.9%), British Columbia (4.8%), and Alberta (5.4%) remain in close range to that of Quebec's rate. However, Statistics Canada noted that the Atlantic provinces had some of the highest figures.
Newfoundland and Labrador was the province with the highest unemployment rate at 10.5% with Nova Scotia (7.6%), New Brunswick (7.6%) and Prince Edward Island (7.3%) following.
According to StatCan "employment declined by 40,000 (-0.2%) in August," and "fell among youth aged 15 to 24 in August, primarily young women, as well as among people aged 55 to 64."
\u201cBonne performance de l\u2019emploi au Qu\u00e9bec en ao\u00fbt. \n\n27 000 emplois cr\u00e9\u00e9s dont 30 000 dans le secteur priv\u00e9. \n\nL\u2019\u00e9conomie du Qu\u00e9bec est r\u00e9siliente. Continuons!\u201d— Eric Girard (@Eric Girard) 1662729973
Quebec's Finance Minister, Eric Girard noted that 30,000 private sector jobs were created across the province in August. "Good employment performance in Quebec in August. 27,000 jobs were created, including 30,000 in the private sector. Quebec's economy is resilient. Let's keep going!" Girard tweeted out.
