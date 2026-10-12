As protests continue in their home country, Indians in Montreal gather in solidarity

Solidarity with Indian protesters in Montreal
Solidarity with Indian protesters in Montreal
Protesters call for the resignation of India's Prime Minister Modi in Montreal on Monday October 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Writer

A dozen people rallied in downtown Montreal on Monday to express solidarity with protesters in India.

They are denouncing the recent crackdown on the movement against contentious revisions of India’s voter lists.

Speakers at the rally said they want to raise awareness to the political unrest in India.

India’s Election Commission has removed more than 130 million names from voter lists in the last few months. 

Opposition parties and protest groups say the changes disproportionately erased voters who oppose the party in power. 

The Indian government has denied these claims.

--With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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