My definitive list of the 17 best restaurants in Montreal, as a local foodie
Disclaimer: Do not read this list on an empty stomach.
Montreal has no shortage of great food, which makes choosing the best restaurants in the city a slightly wild task. But this isn't a list of places I've merely heard are good. These are the 17 best Montreal restaurants that I've actually gone back to, recommended to friends, ordered on bad days AND thought about long after I left.
As a kid, I grew up with my grandmother. If you know grandmothers, you know that their biggest pet peeve is an empty mouth without a spoonful already on its way. It came with years of incredible stuffed vine leaves, endless meals made with love and, naturally, Oscar-worthy, guilt-laced monologues if you didn't eat according to her schedule. Ordering takeout was less of a dinner plan and more of a war declaration.
So I did what any perfectly normal 11-year-old would do: saved every penny, waited for her to fall asleep, placed an order, then listened for the elevator so I could get to the door before the delivery driver rang the bell. It felt thrilling, illicit and delicious. That is how I started trying new places, and how I became very serious about food.
Fast forward to now, and I've officially earned the right to call myself a Montreal local. As such, I set out to try as many restaurants as my cholesterol levels could reasonably handle. I considered becoming a food critic more times than I care to admit, so yes, I took it seriously.
From poutine and smoked meat to pasta and sushi, this is my personal guide on where to eat in Montreal, in no particular order.
Without further ado, here are 17 Montreal restaurants worth the meal — and, in one case, the very short trip to Laval. Please don't read this hungry.
Marci
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 6600, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Marci is a warm, rustic hideaway that transports you away from downtown noise. Start with the seafood platter to share, but do NOT share the chicken parm. You're going to want that thick, juicy chicken blanketed in cheese and marinara all to yourself.
No pasta needed; it is the main event. Its wood-fired pizza nails the crisp, melt-in-your-mouth balance. Finish with an espresso martini and send a prayer my way.
Tacos Frida
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 4350, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: I'm learning Spanish on Duolingo solely so I can confess my love to Tacos Frida with the level of devotion it deserves. The spot is cozy, cute and merciful on my wallet; the food is classic and consistent. The only problem? I can't order a burrito, quesadilla AND taco in one sitting, so every visit becomes an existential exercise in limiting my choices.
Elena
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5090, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Elena is for every occasion: birthday dinner, date night or a random Tuesday when you decide you deserve joy. The room is always buzzing, and the pizza never disappoints. Order the Kevin McCallister — "a plain cheese pizza just for me."
Or, as my friends suggest, grow up slightly with the Diavolo for meat lovers or the Dany if you're spicy like that.
Mosaic
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 2163, rue Saint-Louis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Having spent 22 years in the Middle East, I have been on a long and extensive search for a real taste of home in Montreal.
Mosaic, tucked away in Saint-Laurent, is as close as I've come. Start with the cold mezze: stuffed vine leaves, hummus, tabbouleh and fattoush. Then move on to cheese rolls, kibbeh and raw meats before inevitably ordering something from the grill. Actually, scratch all of that. Just order one of each from the entire menu. Your wallet may resent you, but your stomach will write you a thank-you note.
Bossa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 4354, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: I'm riding the trend on this one, but Bossa has hands-down the best sandwiches in Montreal. Most people go for the cold cuts — the Philly Hoagie, Mortadella or Italiano. I understand them. I go because I can't fly to Italy whenever my heart desires, because I have enough self-respect to treat myself well and because freedom of choice is beautiful. In other words, I go for the Milanese: basil mayo, chicken cutlet, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella. Mamma mia.
Le Majestique
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail lounge
Address: 4105, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: I've spent more time at Le Majestique than almost anywhere in Montreal, so I could probably recite the menu under oath. My love story with oysters begins and ends here — they are so good they make me feel like Ariel from The Little Mermaid, if that makes any sense. The 12-inch hot dog is ridiculously fancy, delicious and roughly the length of my 4-year-old nephew.
Then there's the salmon: perfectly acidic, impossibly tender and enough to make you curse the tax system for not giving you a big enough return to order three dishes in one night.
BarBara
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian-inspired
Address: 4450, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another bar, and hey, if you think there's a pattern or a problem here, I THINK you should take a deep look at yourself in the mirror before pointing fingers.
But listen, only one pairing's better than me + wine: Bar Bara's focaccia + wine. So many flavours, so little time to exercise enough to burn them all off. The cannelloni with ricotta, rapini and sauce rosée is my personal favourite. I'll take the basic allegations with this one; it's just way too good. The vibe is spectacular, and if you hurry, you'll still get a chance to experience their terrasse.
Birdhouse Wingerie
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American-style comfort food
Address: 63, boul. Brunswick, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
Why You Need To Go: I'm a firm believer that hot Buffalo wings and blue cheese are the ultimate food pairing. Birdhouse Wingerie only proves my theory correct. Order the WNT Original and thank me later. The wings are the size of your fist, while the Nashville hot mozzarella sticks are bound to make you blush harder than your date. The only challenge is picking a sauce. Whether you're spice-averse or chasing heat, there's a flavour for you.
McKiernan
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Quebec rôtisserie
Address: 5524, rue Saint-Patrick, #200, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: McKiernan is one of those places you cannot keep me away from. The floor-to-ceiling windows and communal-table energy make every visit feel like an occasion, but the Schnitzel is why I stay loyal. I always order the double portion for myself, even though I never finish it. Greedy? Maybe. Worth it? Absolutely. Pair it with the Spicy Rigatoni Rosé, and you may as well start serenading your dish. Don't miss out on the Doughnuts, though. That's not a suggestion; it's a warning.
Dunya
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 2, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's a reason Dunya always has a lineup and sells out before midday more often than not, and it's because their shawarma wraps are to die for.
The concept is beautifully simple. You walk in, grab your wrap and walk out — but somehow, in those few minutes, your life changes. The chicken shawarma is enough to redeem years of insufferable school lunches. Just picture that juicy chicken, with crisp fries, crunchy pickles and an unreasonable amount of garlic sauce. Unbeatable. The falafel is just as good, packed with fresh mint, tomatoes, pickled turnips and tahini. Come when you don't want to make a fuss about lunch; leave wondering how a sandwich made you emotional. It's magic.
LouisiNANA
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cajun
Address: 140, prom. du Centropolis, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: To include this one, you'll need to put your strange Montreal-Laval rivalry bitterness aside and cross the bridge to Centropolis.
LouisiNANA's elevated, glamorous interior is dangerous. Take a date and the night can get romantic; take your boss and you'll look like a great decision-maker. On Thursday and Friday nights, live music gives the room Bourbon Street energy. Order the Nashville fried-chicken corn waffle and give yourself permission to try a few more Cajun-Creole dishes.
Satay Brothers
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southeast Asian
Address: 3721, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: I solemnly swore I would never queue for a restaurant. Satay Brothers made me break that rule in winter conditions, which should tell you everything.
Once you finally secure a table — or get lucky at a communal one — go with friends and order one of everything. It's that deep. If you must choose, get the Chicken Satay with homemade peanut sauce, the Laksa with shrimp, noodles and coconut broth, and the Chili-Honey Fried Chicken. But the Katsu Chicken Steamed Buns are the star of the show. I would earn a table through blood, hypothermia and tears for those alone. Did I mention they have their own lager, too?
Côba Sushi
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 1124, av. Laurier O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Sushi is an acquired taste, and I have acquired the right to phenomenal-tasting sushi. Côba delivered. It's elevated sushi with just enough drama: every plate comes out looking so perfect that nobody is allowed to eat until everyone has taken a picture.
Start with the signature Côba maki — spicy scallop, shrimp tempura, mango, strawberry and avocado. Follow your heart afterwards. Montreal has enough all-you-can-eat sushi spots to make this a dangerous choice for my bank account, which means Côba must be special to win. It is.
Gibbys
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 298, place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love feeling like the main character in an 18th-century romantic drama? Better yet, who doesn't enjoy a steak juicy enough to offend a devoted vegan? Gibbys gives you both. A more-than-200-year-old Old Montreal building and a 20-ounce Gibbys-cut rib steak cut right to the chase. Get it medium and prepare to judge every steak that comes after. The race for Montreal's best steakhouse is heated, but Gibbys sears the competition.
St-Viateur Bagel
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bagel bakery.
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: Yes, there, I said it: St-Viateur wins the crown for Montreal's top bagels, in my humble and completely unbiased opinion. A bagel should be crisp, savoury and chewy. St-Viateur hand-rolls theirs, sends them into a wood-fired oven and somehow makes a hot sesame bagel feel like a spiritual experience. It is smoky, slightly sweet and straight-up dangerous. Add cream cheese if you want, but it honestly needs nothing. Fairmount loyalists: I respect you. I just disagree.
Chez Tousignant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Québécois
Address: 6956, rue Drolet, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The best poutine in Montreal. The fries are cut on-site, the cheese curds squeak like the birds and the gravy is good enough to make me reminisce about my childhood. But it does not stop there. The Hot Dog Tousignant is made in-house, while the burger comes on a soft house potato bun. Hot dogs to die for. Burgers to cry for. I will stop rhyming now, but I will not stop defending this place like my life depends on it.
Schwartz's Deli
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Montreal smoked meat
Address: 3895, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This needs no introduction. Schwartz's has been around since 1928 and does not need a 20-something-year-old praising its tender, peppery meat — but I will gladly join the crowd. Get the smoked-meat sandwich with fresh fries, a half-sour pickle and black cherry soda. It is simple, messy and why Schwartz's is not merely a deli. It is THE Montreal landmark. I said what I said.
Montreal has more restaurants worth swearing by than I could ever fit into one list, so I completely understand if your favourite is missing and you now feel personally betrayed. Please keep in mind that I am both a Gemini and deeply indecisive — the fact that I narrowed this down to 17 instead of 170 deserves some kind of medal.
But if you have tried these spots, you get it. And if you have not, congratulations. Your winter just became delicious, expensive and slightly harder on your cholesterol. You're welcome.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.