This small town near Montreal has storybook streets and cozy shops draped in fall magic
It's a short road trip from the city.
If you're looking for the perfect fall outing from Montreal, this charming town that's just a road trip from the city needs to be on your radar.
Just a couple of hours from Montreal, you can visit a scenic town with cozy streets draped in fall colours that's like something out of a storybook.
Set on the Ottawa River in the Outaouais region, Chelsea is a municipality located immediately north of Gatineau, and it makes for an incredibly charming spot to visit in autumn.
Chelsea is both near the Canadian capital, Ottawa, and home to a vast natural park, making it a great spot to see fall colours and a great stop on a longer road trip through the region.
From Montreal, the village is located about 2 hours and 20 minutes away, meaning you could easily plan a day trip here or visit as part of a longer stay.
Visit Old Chelsea, considered the heart of the village, to find shops, restaurants and culture.
At Old Chelsea Square, you'll find upscale lodging, fine dining and more. The area features spots like the Chelsea Pub, a haven for beer and food enthusiasts where you can enjoy gourmet dishes, poutines, and burgers made with fresh, local ingredients.
If you're more in the mood for cafe bites, visit Biscotti & Cie, a cafe also located in the square that offers specialty coffees, sweet treats, and Neapolitan pizzas.
Here, you'll also find the Distillerie du Square with its Cocktailerie, a cocktail bar offering exquisite drinks and live music in a cozy atmosphere, and the Terrasse du Square, a festive patio space with tasty tacos, creamy soft serve, and refreshing cocktails on the menu.
If you're after fall colours, Chelsea's proximity to Gatineau Park means there are tons of beautiful hikes, lookout points and trails right at your fingertips.
In the park, venture to the Mackenzie King Estate, where you can see fascinating ruins draped in fall colours, or Pink Lake, a turquoise lake (despite its name) that makes for an incredible sight when it becomes enveloped in red and gold leaves.
For a beautiful view of the Ottawa Valley, take the King Mountain trail, which leads to the top of the Eardley Escarpment, 300 metres above the Ottawa Valley, and features 10 lookouts and scenic forest along the way.
If you're looking to unwind after a hike, pay a visit to Nordik Spa Village Chelsea, the largest spa in North America and a haven of relaxation. Here, you can discover the benefits of thermotherapy and enjoy one of only two floating saltwater pools in all of North America.
Or, if you want to continue the outdoor fun, the town is also near an outdoor recreation centre called Camp Fortune, where you can enjoy ziplines, an aerial park and a mountain coaster with great views of the fall foliage.
One of the best ways to visit Chelsea is to combine a visit to the village with a trip to the nearby village of Wakefield.
Located less than 20 minutes from Chelsea, Wakefield is a charming village home to cafes, boutiques, art galleries, bakeries and restaurants.
Head to Riverside Road, the town's main commercial strip, to find shops, restaurants, bakeries, art galleries and historic churches, as well as pleasant views of the Gatineau River.
The Wakefield Covered Bridge is a must-visit spot in town. The bridge, which crosses the Gatineau River, dates back to the early 1900s and is especially beautiful in the fall, when it's surrounded by golden leaves.
Covered bridges are also known as "kissing bridges," so it's the perfect spot to visit with someone you love.
Offering a laid-back vibe, cozy streets and proximity to stunning nature, Chelsea is the perfect spot for a cute getaway near Montreal.
Come for the fall foliage and stay for the charm you're sure to find around every corner.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.