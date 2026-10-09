Crumbl just opened its first Quebec store near Montreal and people lined up before 8 a.m.
Have you tried the viral cookie chain?
If your TikTok feed has ever served you a video of someone ranking giant cookies out of a pink box, you already know about Crumbl.
And if you've been waiting for a chance to try them yourself without crossing the border into Ontario, your wait is over.
The viral cookie chain opened its first-ever Quebec location on Friday, and it's just a quick drive from Montreal in Brossard.
Judging by the crowd, plenty of people had been waiting for this one. An Instagram story shared by the Crumbl Montreal account showed customers already lined up outside the store by 8 a.m., right as the doors opened for its grand opening. One person in line proudly announced they were fifth.
Crumbl Brossard's grand opening, October 9, 2026.@crumblmtl | Instagram
To make the early wake-up call worth it, Crumbl offered free t-shirts and cookies to the first 100 customers.
What is Crumbl?
Founded in Utah in 2017, Crumbl has grown into one of the biggest dessert chains in North America, largely thanks to social media.
Its big selling point is a menu that changes every week. Along with a couple of classic flavours that are always available, Crumbl rotates in a new lineup of cookies and desserts, so there's always something new to try. That's helped make "Crumbl reviews" a whole genre on TikTok and YouTube, with people sharing their honest thoughts on each week's flavours.
The cookies themselves are on the large side, too. They come in the brand's signature pink boxes, which have become instantly recognizable for fans.
What's on the menu this week
If you're heading over this weekend, here's what's on the opening week menu:
- White Drop Cookie ft. Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme
- Raspberry Cheesecake
- Biscoff Ice Cream Cookie
- Cinnamon Roll Cookie
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie ft. Reese's Pieces
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Make-A-Wish Canada Cookie
Crumbl's Chocolate Chip and Pink Sugar cookies are always available, so you can grab one of the classics if you're not feeling adventurous.
New and returning flavours are added every week, so if one of these catches your eye, you'll want to try it before it's gone.
Where to find it
The new Brossard location is at 8900 Leduc Boulevard, Unit 30.
It's open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. So if you get a late-night craving on the weekend, you've got options.
Along with walk-in orders, the store also offers pickup, delivery through the Crumbl app and catering.
So if you've spent years watching people review these cookies online, now's your chance to form your own opinion.
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