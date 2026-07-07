Upgrade your outdoor plans with this rechargeable mosquito repeller's 20 ft defence zone
Made for chalet weekends, camping trips and everything in between.
Quebec summers are short, which means every weekend from June to September counts. Whether you're heading to a chalet in the Laurentians, setting up camp in Mauricie or just trying to actually enjoy your own backyard for once, mosquitoes have a way of becoming the main character when they really shouldn't be.
The Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio+ Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller works by creating a 20-foot defence zone around you in as little as 15 minutes. There's no spray, no DEET and nothing to apply on your skin — you just press a button and it handles the rest.
For anyone who's ever cut an otherwise perfect evening short because of mosquitoes, the appeal is pretty immediate.
What makes it easy to actually use consistently is the charging setup. The drop-in fast-charging dock gets the device back to full in two hours (three times faster than previous Thermacell models) and once it's charged, you get up to 6.5 hours of battery life.
It comes with a 36-hour repellent refill included out of the box, with additional refill cartridges available separately. For a summer's worth of weekend trips, that adds up.
The device is scent-free, smoke-free and has no open flames, plus it's designed for outdoor use with both people and pets in mind. The compact repeller is small enough to pack without really thinking about it — it's the kind of easy summer accessory that just lives in your bag from May through September.
If you're already planning your summer weekends, it's worth checking out before peak mosquito season hits. The E-ZoneGuard Patio+ Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is available in stores and online across the country at major retailers including Canadian Tire, Walmart, and Amazon.ca.