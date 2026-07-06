A massive train derailment near Montreal sent 45 cars careening off the tracks (PHOTOS)

No injuries have been reported after the train crashed through a residential neighbourhood.

Aerial view of a derailed cargo train.

Crews clean up a derailed cargo train in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Christopher Katsarov | The Canadian Press
Writer

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team northeast of Montreal to investigate after 45 railcars with a CN Rail train derailed in a residential area on Sunday.

Police in Repentigny, on Montreal's North Shore, say no injuries were reported, and nothing had spilled from the railcars.

Hugo Fontaine, spokesperson for the safety board, says two investigators arrived at the scene of the derailment on Sunday to gather information and assess what happened.

Aerial view of cleanup of a derailed cargo train. Crews clean up a derailed cargo train in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2026.Christopher Katsarov | The Canadian Press

CN Rail says none of the railcars contained hazardous materials, adding that it would issue an update on the derailment later.

Repentigny Mayor Nicolas Dufour said on social media the derailment is unsettling and thanked residents for their resilience.

Today is the 13-year anniversary of the train derailment in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the town's downtown area.

Aerial view of cleanup of a derailed cargo train. Crews clean up a derailed cargo train in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2026. Christopher Katsarov | The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

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