This Quebec destination is dotted with quaint villages that look like European postcards
It's like a mini trip to Europe, without having to leave the country. 🇨🇦
If you've been craving a European escape complete with charming French villages and beautiful scenery (minus an expensive, transatlantic flight), look no further than this adorable spot right here in Canada.
Located about 90 kilometres north of Quebec City is a charming region home to outdoor adventure, stunning natural beauty and storybook small towns worth planning a visit for.
Offering a blend of mountains and sea, Charlevoix is a stunning region in La Belle Province that makes for the ideal spot to relax and unwind.
The Charlevoix region is filled with picturesque villages perched between the St. Lawrence River and rolling mountains that could very well make you forget you're still in Canada.
From colourful historic streets and cozy cafes to cute B&Bs and beautiful waterfront views that could easily be mistaken for coastal France, the area feels otherworldly while still being very close to home.
One of the region's most beloved stops here is the charming Baie-Saint-Paul, a quiet city famous for its beautiful landscapes and artistic history.
The city boasts a landscape of both sea and mountains, attracting many painters and earning it the reputation of an "artists' paradise."
In fact, the city is known to be a favourite haven for the Group of Seven painters, and its streets are filled with art galleries and museums that host exhibitions, paintings, sculptures, events, performances, and more that can be enjoyed year-round.
Beyond art galleries, the city is brimming with charm and things to do and see. Stroll along Saint-Jean-Baptiste Street to find cute shops and restaurants, cozy cafes, artisan sellers, as well as a beautiful historic church.
It's also a great place to taste Quebec's farm-to-table culture, with many restaurants offering dishes using local and seasonal ingredients that showcase the flavours of the region and pay homage to the land.
Another must-see spot in the region is La Malbaie. Considered the "cradle" of resort vacationing in Canada, the city is great for golf enthusiasts, those who love the outdoors, foodies, and anyone wanting a romantic getaway.
A popular spot here is the Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie, where you'll find glacial valleys, majestic waterfalls, and plenty of scenic hiking trails.
You can also enjoy the region of La Malbaie via the popular Flavour Trail (Route des Saveurs), an agritourism circuit that showcases local Charlevoix products and lets you meet local producers, processors, and chefs.
Saint-Irénée is another gorgeous stop in the region. Known as one of Quebec's most beautiful villages, this scenic spot is home to Domaine Forget de Charlevoix, a hub for the arts, offering a diverse program of events and musical performances, as well as a stunning beach where you can admire the Bay of Saint-Irénée, which ranks among the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.
Here, don't miss the Jean-Noël River Trail, where two natural-stone staircases lead to a lookout with a spectacular view of the Jean-Noël River waterfall.
Set between the sea and the mountains, the majestic St. Lawrence River plays a huge part in the Charlevoix landscape. For this reason, no visit to the region would be complete without enjoying some coastal activities.
Between May and October, keep your eyes peeled for whales and other marine mammals that migrate through the area. The town of Baie-Sainte-Catherine is a great place to observe the whales, where you'll find the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park, which is home to some 13 whale species.
Or, book a zodiac tour with Croisières AML to get an even closer look at the amazing animals.
The Charlevoix region is a road trip from Montreal, about 3 hours and 46 minutes away, making it the perfect place for a weekend getaway or a larger road trip of Maritime Quebec.
A great way to get around the region is the Train de Charlevoix. The train winds along the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and La Malbaie, revealing beautiful landscapes that would otherwise be inaccessible.
Dotted with charming small towns and quaint cities, and home to tons of outdoor adventures waiting to be had, it's easy to see why a trip to Charlevoix is part of any perfect Quebec summer.
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