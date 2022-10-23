Search on MTL Blog

These 9 Quebec Homes Are For Sale Under $300,000 & Available Now

Your first home could be in Lévis.

A house right on a lakefront. Right, the back of another Quebec home.

Montreal's housing market may be punishingly expensive, enough that $300,000 can only buy an average of 500 square feet in the city. But outside of Montreal, elsewhere in the province, there are many more opportunities to snag a 1,000+ square foot home for less — sometimes much less — than 300 big ones.

Four-Bedroom Split-Level in Mauricie

The kitchen and living room.

Address: 800, 209e Rue Shawinigan (St-Georges-De-Champlain) Mauricie

Price: $275,000

Details: This two-story home has an expansive fenced-in backyard and a rather swanky corner bath with just over 1,100 square feet of living space.

Three-Bedroom, One Bathroom Home in Montérégie

The front exterior of the home. Right, the living room with fireplace.

Address: 28, rue Boucher, St-Paul-De-L'Ile-Aux-Noix, Montérégie (Rive-Sud Montréal)

Price: $189,000

Details: This home comes with a fenced and landscaped backyard perfect for a small family, with extra storage in a shed in the back.

Lakeside Two-Bedroom in Chaudière-Appalaches

View of the home from the lake. Right, the living room with more lake views.

Address: 692, Grande Rue du Lac St-Nérée, Chaudière-Appalaches

Price: $278,000

Details: This 528-square-foot bungalow was renovated in 2021 and includes all furniture and appliances, just 50 minutes from Quebec City.

Three-Bedroom Home in Bas-Saint-Laurent

The front of the house. Right, the dining area and kitchen.

Address: 160, rue Saint-Pierre Ouest, Ste-Luce (Luceville) Bas-Saint-Laurent

Price: $289,000

Details: This bungalow has one and a half bathrooms and a backyard with no neighbours, so you can see the full splendour of the sunset just 15 minutes from the nearest ski center.

Two-Story Three-Bedroom in Estrie

The home from the front yard. Right, the dining area and living space.

Address: 74, chemin de la Perdrix, Notre-Dame-Des-Bois, Estrie

Price: $277,700

Details: This 900-square-foot home sits on a landscaped lot an hour from Lake Mégantic, with ATV trails and fishing nearby.

Three-Bedroom Home in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

The front of the home, with driveway. Right, the living space.

Address: 2135, rue GilbertJonquière (Arvida), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Price: $225,000

Details: This home features a large patio, heated floors in the kitchen and bathroom, and good access to nearby daycares, schools and groceries.

Four-Bedroom, Two-Story Home in Québec Rive-Nord

The front of the house and driveway. Right, the dining area and kitchen.

Address: 767, rue des Calcédoines, Charlesbourg, Québec Rive-Nord

Price: $279,000

Details: This two-and-a-half-bath house features a green but closed-in, private backyard and is walking distance to most necessities, including a pharmacy.

Three-Bedroom Family Home in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

The back of the house, including patio and backyard. Right, the cozy dining area.

Address: 2749, rue Couture Jonquière (Arvida) Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Price: $205,000

Details: This home is located steps from a skatepark (cool factor) and includes a landscaped private backyard on top of its over 1,000 square feet of living space.

Three-Bedroom Semi-Detached in Chaudière-Appalaches

The front of the home. Right, the kitchen island/breakfast nook.

Address: 617, rue Laval, Ste-Marie, Chaudière-Appalaches

Price: $285,000

Details: With a fabulous backyard and large dining room, this home 25 minutes from Quebec City is located in a family-friendly neighbourhood with schools.

