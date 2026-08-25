Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' after Ford told him to 'kiss my ass'
He also disputed claims he went after French language protections in trade talks: "I love French Canadians!"
U.S. President Donald Trump continued his war of words on Canada Tuesday, first insisting the United States is "giving serious consideration" to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America and then accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney of lying.
In a post on social media about renaming the body of water, Trump said the U.S. does not expect to continue doing business with Ontario "much longer."
The president followed it up with another post where he said he would "never interfere with Canadians speaking French!"
"This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec," Trump said. "I love French Canadians!"
Tensions between the two countries have continued to worsen since trade negotiations fell apart on Friday. The Trump administration slammed Canada with 50% tariffs on an array of goods the following day.
Carney's cabinet is set to announce Canada's retaliatory tariffs Tuesday.
The prime minister said Saturday that U.S. negotiators brought in unacceptable last-minute changes to the agreement, including measures which would have reduced the discoverability of French content online.
Last spring, the U.S. annual report on trade concerns with other countries identified Quebec's Bill 109 as an issue, which requires online streaming companies to make sure French content is available and promoted on their sites.
Carney's approval rating has been between 50 and 60% over the summer, according to several different polls, while Trump's approval rating in the U.S. is around 33%, the lowest it has been across both his terms as president.
An Angus Reid poll taken over the weekend found broad support for the Canadian government's decision to walk away from trade talks under the terms the U.S. offered.
The online survey, which can't be given a margin of error, found 76% of Canadian respondents — and 85% of Quebecers — believed Canada walking away was the right choice.
Trump repeatedly posted about Canada Tuesday, repeating claims that Canada was "ripping off" the United States and posting an image of a map of Lake Ontario with the name crossed out and replaced with Lake America.
On Monday, Trump specifically targeted Doug Ford after the Ontario premier had choice words for the president. In a radio interview, Ford said Trump could "kiss my ass," prompting Trump to attack Ford on Truth Social as "unimpressive" and Carney's "flunky."
The two exchanged insults, with Ford calling the president a bully, among other things, and Trump saying the premier was a "less charismatic, intelligent" version of his late brother, Rob.
Trump's post about changing the name of Lake Ontario doesn't come without precedent. On the day of his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
The geographic controversy led to the White House removing The Associated Press from certain duties covering the president after the news service did not use "Gulf of America" in its reporting.
The Associated Press took the White House to court in a dust-up that led to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ripping many authorities away from the White House Correspondents' Association, the organization of journalists who cover the president.
Lake Ontario — one of the five Great Lakes — is located between Ontario and New York. The Canadian province is named after the lake.
Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, responded to Trump's post about the lake, saying on social media that "with American troops being killed and injured overseas, and our families and businesses paying more for everything because of idiotic tariffs and wars, this is what Dear Leader is fixated on!"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.
— With files from Nick Murray in Ottawa
By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.