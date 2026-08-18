Here's the full list of items facing Trump's 50% US tariffs starting at midnight
It's a lot of stuff. 😳
Talks between Canada and the United States are intensifying as the clock ticks down toward a midnight deadline that could see a steep 50% tariff imposed on a range of Canadian exports.
If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement, goods including Canadian booze, cement, honey and hockey sticks will all face new duties at the U.S. border as of tomorrow, August 19.
The varied collection represents roughly 5% of all of Canada's exports to the United States, to a value of roughly $28 billion annually.
The tariffs themselves are grouped by three executive orders loosely themed around motor vehicles, dairy and alcohol. But the contents of each of U.S. President Donald Trump's actual tariff lists are broader and not necessarily tied to those items.
Here's a broad look at what's in the Trump administration's sights as negotiations enter the eleventh hour.
The dairy executive order:
- Milk and cream
- Whey and milk protein concentrates, including casein
- Bones and horn-cones
- Lactose, glucose, fructose and blended syrups
- Sugars, cane molasses
- Non-alcoholic beer
- Essential oils of peppermint
Canadian alcohol is seen at an LCBO store in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. Justin Tang | The Canadian Press
The alcohol executive order:
- Beer, wine, liquor, cider and other fermented beverages
- Bitters
- Essential oils of grapefruit
- Densified wood blocks, plates, strips
- Some wooden tableware
- Wood marquetry and inlaid wood, wooden articles of furniture
- Skewers and ice cream sticks, as well as bamboo products
- Basketwork and other articles
- Kraft paper, grease-proof paper and some other paper products
- Ice hockey and field hockey equipment, other than balls and skates
The motor vehicles executive order:
- Natural honey
- Down and feathers
- Tortoise shell, whalebone, horns, antlers and other animal parts
- Tulips and other dormant flower bulbs, live orchids, fresh cut flowers, mushroom spawn, tubers, mosses and lichen
- Vegetable, tree and shrub seeds
- A range of other vegetation and parts
- Perfumes containing alcohol and plant parts used in perfume
- Various essential oils
- Makeup preparations
- Doughs and other bakers' mixes
- Synthetic paints and varnishes, printer inks
- Cements
- Candles
- Various fatty acids
- Vinyl floor tiles
- Non-plastic office supplies
- Plastic furniture fittings
- Household and toilet articles, tableware, kitchenware
- Dog leashes and saddles
- Luggage and other cases, such as for musical instruments
- Various fibreboard, laminate and plywood sheets
- Various paper, wallpaper, binders, paper pulp products
- Silk, yarn, carpet and other various textiles
- T-shirts, sweaters, trousers, dresses, gloves, coats and other clothing items of various materials
- Wigs, false beards, eyebrows of synthetic textile materials
- Glass packing materials
- Non-industrial diamonds, not set
- Various gold, silver and imitation jewelry
- A range of power tools and equipment
- Armoured safes, locks and lockboxes
- Brewery machinery
- Refrigerating or freezing furniture and equipment
- Vacuums
- Smartphones and other recording devices
- Devices containing semiconductors for data transmission and storage
- Cameras and projectors
- Radar equipment and antennae, optical fibre cables
- Motorcycles fitted with an engine capacity of 800 cc or greater
- Floating docks, vessels and rafts
- Furniture seats and parts made of wood, plastic and metal with a range of outlined uses and exemptions
- Chandeliers and lamps
- Toys, puzzles and models
- Video game consoles
- Christmas and other festival decorations
- Ice skates, golf and gym equipment
- Swimming pools, wading pools and parts
- Fishing rods and parts
- Paintings, drawings, collages, sculptures of various ages
- Postage stamps and other collectors' pieces
- Antiques 100 to 250 years old
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.