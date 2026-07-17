Trump just threatened increased tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke in US cities
"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests."
President Donald Trump threatened Friday to increase tariffs on Canada due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario blanketing parts of the United States as Republican lawmakers escalated their complaints about air quality.
"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump posted on social media Friday.
Trump said he would call Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss the issue.
Asked about the U.S. criticism of Canada's wildfire management during a Thursday news conference in London, Ont., Carney brushed it off. He said Canada is pursuing investments in clean energy, while the U.S. is actively working against clean energy.
"Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States," Carney said in French.
Trump on Friday accused Canada of "wilful negligence" and claimed the lack of forest management and debris removal is costing the U.S. billions of dollars.
Wildfires are ripping through northwestern Ontario, forcing residents in several First Nations communities to evacuate. One remote community has been destroyed, with residents forced to flee in small boats.
Smoke from those fires is triggering air quality warnings across Ontario and in multiple states, including Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, New York and Indiana.
Trump travelled to New York on Friday for the FIFA World Cup reception. Soccer officials are watching anxiously to see how the smoke will affect Sunday's final match in New Jersey.
Some U.S. lawmakers have taken to social media this week to issue threats of sanctions and even annexation over the wildfire smoke.
"Hey Canada, 'just let it burn' is not a solution. Unless you want to become the 51st state, learn to manage your forests," Aric Nesbitt, a Republican state senator in Michigan, said in an online post.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.
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